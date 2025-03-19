"Future Change" - Bahamas AI Art
This poem captures the spirit of progress, encouraging openness to change and new technology while warning against clinging to outdated ideas.
Don't Fear the Future
The past was built with fire and stone,
A world once small, a world once known.
But time moves on with steady hands,
Unfolding futures vast and grand.
The stars we mapped were myths before,
The earth was flat—or so we swore.
Yet minds unchained, with vision bright,
Unraveled truth and birthed new light.
The wheel, the press, the iron steam,
The spark of code—a silicon dream.
Each step they feared, yet none could halt
The march of time, the lightning’s vault.
So why resist what’s yet to come?
The age of steel, the age of sun.
Why clutch to ghosts of yesterday,
And curse the dawn with hearts of clay?
For every voice that shouted "No!",
A world was built by those who’d grow.
For every hand that clung to past,
Another reached, and shaped the vast.
Machines may hum, the circuits weave,
New knowledge waits for minds that cleave
To wisdom’s fire, ever bright—
Not locked in fear, but bathed in light.
The old ways taught, yet some confine,
Like chains that rust on modern time.
But learn to bend, to shift, to see,
Or drown beneath the changing sea.
No candle mourns the rising sun,
No falcon weeps when flights begun.
So spread your wings, embrace the tide,
And ride the storm with fearless stride.
For time will forge what none can stall,
A future vast and bright for all.
So cast aside that ancient chain—
Don’t fear the future, break the reign.
©A. Derek Catalano/ChatGPT