" Give This Christmas" - Bahamas AI Art
©A. Derek Catalano
This poem captures the warmth of the season and the joy of giving in The Bahamas while encouraging an ongoing spirit of generosity.
Give This Christmas
In the heart of The Bahamas, where the palm trees sway,
And turquoise waters shimmer in December's ray,
There’s a spirit that whispers, soft yet profound,
“Give this Christmas, let love abound.”
Not just in boxes wrapped in ribbons bright,
But in the warmth of kindness, a beacon of light.
For the ones who have less, for the weary and worn,
Let our hands stretch wide, their burdens be borne.
The markets hum with carols, the Junkanoo beats,
Lights twinkle on cottages down sandy streets.
Yet amidst the joy, there are shadows unseen,
Families longing for what Christmas could mean.
Give this Christmas to the mother in need,
Whose cupboards lay bare as her children plead.
A loaf of bread, a sip of hope,
An anchor to help her find ways to cope.
Give this Christmas to the man on the shore,
With a weathered face and dreams no more.
Offer him comfort, a gesture of cheer,
A reason to smile, to persevere.
To the children who play with the simplest toys,
Bring laughter and love, amplify their joys.
Let them see that beyond their island skies,
The world is filled with hearts that empathize.
For Christmas is more than a season of gold,
It's a promise of care, a truth to uphold.
To give without measure, to share from our soul,
To mend what is broken, to make others whole.
And when the last carol has faded away,
When January dawns, and skies turn grey,
Let the giving endure, like the ocean's tide,
A commitment to walk with the less-fortified.
For one day, we too may stand in their place,
Needing the kindness of another’s grace.
The circle of giving will come back around,
When love sows its seeds in Bahamian ground.
So give this Christmas, and every day after,
Fill lives with compassion, joy, and laughter.
For in giving, we grow, in love we achieve,
A world where all hearts can truly believe.
©A. Derek Catalano/ChatGPT
