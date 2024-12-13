A Bahamian Christmas Carol
Chapter One: Ezekiel "Zeke" Scrooge
In the bustling streets of Nassau, with the scent of fresh conch fritters and warm, salty air, a mean miser named Ezekiel "Zeke" Scrooge ran his souvenir market gift stall. Zeke sold handwoven baskets, straw bags and hats, conch shells, and crafts with a face so stern and cold that not even the blazing Bahamian sun could thaw it. He was known for his refusal to give a kind word or a dollar more than necessary and never lowered his price for any customer. Business was business, and Zeke guarded his coins like a soldier crab protects its shell.
His assistant, John Cartwright, a young man with a wife and five children, worked diligently in the corner of the stall creating beautiful handcrafted items all day long. The sun outside sparkled on the turquoise waters of the Bahamas, and the soft rustling of the palm trees invited joy, but Zeke Scrooge only felt a bitter chill in his heart.
On Christmas Eve, John hesitated before asking:
"Mr. Scrooge, sir, tomorrow is Christmas. I was wondering if I could have the day off to spend with my family?"
Zeke scowled, his eyes narrowing like dark clouds before a storm.
"Christmas? Bah! Humbug! Nothing but a waste of time and money. If you take off, who’s going to mind the stall, huh?"
John pleaded with a hopeful smile.
"Please, Mr. Scrooge. Just one day. I promise to work twice as hard come Boxing Day."
Grumbling, Zeke finally relented.
"Fine, but be here early the next day. And you better make sure no craft goes missing. Thieves don’t take Christmas off!"
As John dashed home, eager to tell his children the good news, Zeke Scrooge locked up his stall. The streets of Nassau were alive with carolers singing Christmas carols in a Junkanoo style, the drumbeats echoing through the night. Children danced to the rhythms of the goatskin drums, and lights twinkled like fireflies. Yet none of it touched Zeke’s heart.
Chapter Two: Morley’s Shell Chain Rattle
That night, Zeke returned to his lonely cottage. As he put his key in the door, he was startled by a strange sight — the brass door knocker had transformed into the face of his long-dead business partner, Jacob Morley. His eyes glowed an eerie blue, and his mouth opened wide as if in a silent scream.
Zeke shook his head, blinking hard.
"Nonsense, just a trick of the night."
He entered his home, bolted the door, and settled into his old, creaky chair at the table with a bowl of peas soup and dough. Suddenly, a chilling wind blew through the room, though no window was open. The flames in his lanterns flickered wildly.
Then, with a rattle and clatter, Jacob Morley appeared before him, his spirit wrapped in heavy chains made of conch shells, rusted locks, and coconut shells. The rattle was a mournful sound.
"Zeke Scrooge!" Marley’s voice echoed. "I wear these chains for the greed and selfishness of my life! You are forging your own chain, link by link. Heed this warning, Zeke. You still have a chance to escape my fate."
Zeke’s heart raced.
"But what can I do, Jacob?"
"Tonight, you will be visited by three spirits. Listen to them, or your fate is sealed!"
With that, Morley’s ghostly figure swirled into mist, and the room fell silent once more.
Chapter Three: The Spirit of Junkanoo Past
Zeke awoke to the sound of cowbells ringing softly. A warm, golden light filled his room. Before him stood a figure wrapped in a vibrant Junkanoo costume of gold and white feathers, a smiling spirit with the face of a child yet eyes as old as the sea.
"I am the Spirit of Junkanoo Past," the figure said. "Come, let us see the Christmases of your yesteryears."
Zeke felt his hand grasped, and suddenly he was flying over the sparkling waters of the Bahamas. They landed in a small fishing village where children laughed, running barefoot through the sand. Zeke saw himself as a young boy, his face alight with joy, as his mother handed him a handmade wooden boat for Christmas.
"Remember?" the spirit asked. "You once knew joy. You once knew love."
They moved forward in time, to a Christmas dance at a village celebration. Music played, and young Zeke danced with a radiant girl named Elaine. Her laughter was like bells, and Zeke’s heart had been full.
"She loved you, Zeke, but you chose riches over love."
Zeke watched in shame as his younger self turned away from Elaine, choosing his business ventures over a life of happiness.
The spirit whispered, "Remember what you’ve lost."
Chapter Four: The Spirit of Paradise Present
Zeke was jolted awake by a burst of rhythmic drumming. Before him stood a tall, jovial spirit dressed in vibrant red and green, a wreath of hibiscus flowers around his neck.
"I am the Spirit of Paradise Present!" he boomed. "Let’s see how others spend this Christmas!"
In an instant, they were in John Cartwright’s modest home. The family laughed around a small table set with peas and rice, fried fish, and guava duff. John’s youngest child, Li'l Jim, who walked with a limp, clapped his hands joyfully.
"Bless everyone!" Li'l Jim exclaimed.
Zeke's heart tightened.
"Why is the boy so frail?" Zeke asked.
The spirit’s smile faded. "He is ill, and the family cannot afford the medicine he needs."
Zeke turned away, guilt gnawing at him.
Chapter Five: The Spirit of the Watery Grave
A shadow fell over Zeke. A third spirit appeared — tall, hooded, with no face, only the smell of seaweed and saltwater. The Spirit of the Watery Grave pointed a skeletal finger forward.
Zeke found himself in a graveyard, waves crashing nearby. He saw John Cartwright kneeling at a small grave, tears on his cheeks. Li'l Jim’s wooden crutch leaned against the stone.
Further along, Zeke saw another grave — his own, neglected and forgotten. His name, half-washed away by the tide.
"Please, spirit! Tell me this future can change!"
The spirit said nothing.
Chapter Six: A New Dawn
Zeke awoke, sunlight streaming through his window. Church bells rang, and laughter filled the air. He was alive! It was Christmas Day!
Bursting out of his house onto the porch, Zeke called to a boy passing in the street.
"Here! Take this money and go buy the largest conch stew in the market and take it to John Cartwright’s home! Buy the whole potful with johnny cake too!"
That day, Zeke visited the Cartwrights, bearing gifts and joy. Li'l Jim hugged him, and for the first time in years, Zeke felt warmth in his heart.
From then on, Zeke Scrooge became a new man — generous, kind, and beloved. And every Christmas, his laughter could be heard ringing across Nassau, as bright and free as the Junkanoo drums and cowbells.
And Li'l Jim’s words echoed through the islands:
"God bless us, every one!"