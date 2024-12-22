$100,000 Propaganda Promise

Lincoln Bain's promise to distribute $100,000 to every Bahamian citizen from natural resource revenues may be an ambitious political proposition, but its feasibility depends on a range of factors, including the scale of natural resources, the revenues they generate, population size, and economic conditions. Let’s break this down:
Key Considerations:
Natural Resource Wealth:
- The Bahamas is known for its natural beauty, which fuels its tourism industry, but its natural resources like aragonite, oil, and potential offshore resources (like natural gas) could be sources of revenue.
- The challenge lies in determining whether the current or future revenues from these resources are sufficient to fund such a massive payout after other government obligations are met.
Population Size:
- As of recent estimates, The Bahamas has a population of about 400,000 people. A payment of $100,000 to every citizen would amount to $40 billion.
Revenue Generation:
- To fulfill such a promise, the country would need a significant annual revenue stream. For comparison, The Bahamas' GDP in recent years has been around $11 billion annually, and its annual government revenue is much smaller.
Sovereign Wealth Fund:
- A sovereign wealth fund (SWF) could theoretically help manage revenues from natural resources and distribute them over time. Examples include Norway's oil fund and Alaska's Permanent Fund, which pay dividends to citizens.
- However, building such a fund requires decades of careful management, strong governance, and consistent resource extraction revenues.
Economic Implications:
- A one-time distribution of such large sums could lead to inflation, economic instability, or misuse of funds without proper safeguards in place.
- Sustainable development requires using resource revenues to invest in infrastructure, education, healthcare, and economic diversification rather than direct payouts alone.
Political and Legal Feasibility:
- Implementing such a policy would likely require legal and constitutional changes, along with broad political and public support.
- Transparency and accountability in managing natural resource revenues would be critical to avoid corruption or inefficiencies.
Is It Realistic?
Given the current economic structure of The Bahamas and its reliance on tourism rather than extensive natural resource extraction, this promise seems unlikely to be achievable in the short term. The country would need to discover and develop substantial new resource reserves, establish a well-managed sovereign wealth fund, and generate revenues consistently over decades.
What Could Work?
A more realistic approach could involve:
- Establishing a sovereign wealth fund with modest citizen dividends based on actual revenues.
- Using resource wealth to diversify the economy and invest in long-term national development.
- Offering smaller-scale direct benefits to citizens while preserving national financial stability.
Promises like these are often aspirational but require careful examination and planning to avoid creating unrealistic expectations or economic harm.