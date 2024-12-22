©A. Derek Catalano
Turn Your Frown Into a Smile
When shadows fall and spirits sink,
And sorrow paints the world in ink,
When burdens grow too vast, too wild,
Turn your frown into a smile.
The clouds that loom with heavy gray,
Will part to light another day.
The darkest hour shall pass in time,
And sorrow's chime will lose its rhyme.
Each wrinkle etched upon your face,
Can trace the path of love and grace.
A smile transforms, it heals, revives,
A beacon bright in weary lives.
Think of the dawn, how bold it glows,
The blush of petals on a rose.
The way the ocean hugs the shore,
Inviting dreams and so much more.
For every trial life demands,
A smile rebuilds with steady hands.
It bridges hearts, it mends the break,
And gives more joy than it could take.
Though sadness whispers in your ear,
A smile can calm each hidden fear.
It tells the world you’re standing tall,
Resilient, through it all.
Imagine laughter, free and light,
It chases shadows, births delight.
The chains of gloom cannot withstand,
The strength of kindness, hand in hand.
So lift your gaze; let joy unfold,
Your heart a hearth of molten gold.
The universe conspires in kind,
To soothe your soul, your peace to find.
Remember this on days of trial:
Turn your frown into a smile.
For in that curve, so soft and small,
Lies hope, the greatest gift of all.
©A. Derek Catalano/hatGPT