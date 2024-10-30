"Time Is Short" - Bahamas AI art
The ticking echoes softly, yet so near,
A whisper of the hours, crystal clear.
The day we thought was endless, bright with flame,
Now dims to dusk, the night calls out our name.
Time is short, a breath that slips away,
A fleeting guest that never learns to stay.
It dances on the edge of every dream,
A river rushing faster than it seems.
We chase it through the corridors of youth,
Blind to its swiftness, careless with the truth.
We fill our hands with moments, thinking them our own,
But time is short, and life is only loaned.
Remember how we lingered in the sun,
Believing that tomorrow had just begun?
The hours stretched like summer skies above,
Endless in their promise, wrapped in love.
But now the skies grow heavy with the rain,
And time, like droplets, falls again and again.
We grasp at it, but it slips through our fingers,
A fragile thing that never lingers.
Time is short, a teacher both cruel and wise,
It shows us where the heart of living lies.
Not in the rush, the endless, hurried race,
But in the quiet moments we embrace.
It’s found in laughter shared with friends,
In love that never bends or ends.
It’s there in kindness, simple and pure,
The gifts we give that will endure.
For time is short, and we are but a spark,
A flame that flickers briefly in the dark.
But in that glow, we find the light,
To make our fleeting lives burn bright.
So let us live as if we understand,
That time, though brief, is not out of hand.
For every second is a chance, a door,
To live, to love, to be so much more.
Though we cannot hold it, we can hold each other,
And in that bond, time’s swift wings may hover.
Not slowing, but cherished, revered, adored,
For time is short, and life is the reward.
So breathe, and live, and do not fear the end,
For every moment is a gift to spend.
And though the clock keeps turning, day by day,
Time is short, but love will find its way.
©A. Derek Catalano/ChatGPT