Age is Just a State of Mind
The years may come, the years may go,
But time’s a river with gentle flow.
It carries moments, sweet and kind,
Yet age is just a state of mind.
Wrinkles may trace upon the skin,
But youth still dances deep within.
In every laugh, in dreams we find,
That age is just a state of mind.
The silver hair, the slowing pace,
Can’t dim the light within your grace.
For wisdom blooms where hearts are kind,
And age remains a state of mind.
With every dawn, we rise anew,
The world is fresh in every hue.
Adventure calls, no ties to bind,
When age is just a state of mind.
The child in us, still bold and free,
Plays in the soul, eternally.
It whispers softly, undefined,
That age is but a state of mind.
No clock can cage a spirit’s flight,
Nor dim the spark of inner light.
So long as passion’s flame is blind,
Age is truly a state of mind.
The dreams you chase, the hopes you hold,
Aren’t tethered to a number told.
In every heart, new paths unwind,
For age is only in the mind.
Each step you take, no matter when,
Begins again, and yet again.
With joy in life, you’ll surely find,
That age is just a state of mind.
So dance with life, embrace the years,
Let go of doubt, release your fears.
For youth’s not lost but redefined,
When age becomes a state of mind.
In every breath, there’s time to grow,
To learn, to love, and still to glow.
The body fades, but soul’s designed,
To show that age is in the mind.