"Summer Beach Children" - Bahamas AI Art
©A. Derek Catalano
Summer Beach Time
On a sunlit Bahamian shore so grand,
Two young hearts dance hand in hand,
Brother and sister, laughter so bright,
With their loyal dog, pure delight.
School is out, summer's embrace,
A paradise island, their favorite place,
Crystal waves kiss the golden sand,
Dreams and adventures all carefully planned.
Splashing and swimming in the azure sea,
Their spirits as wild and as free as can be,
Collecting shells, a treasure trove,
Colors reflecting the skies above.
Digging holes with a playful cheer,
Their dog joins in, always near,
Running fast with the ocean breeze,
Joy as endless as the waving seas.
Sweet seagrapes hang on loaded trees,
A perfect treat in hot summer degrees,
Plucked from branches by eager hands,
Nature’s candy from sun-kissed lands.
As evening falls with a gentle glow,
Home they return, steps soft and slow,
Whispers of waves lull them to sleep,
Dreaming of another beach day to keep.
In their dreams, the sun never sets,
Adventures and memories, no regrets,
Another day of sun, sand, and sea,
Where young hearts are wild and free.
©A. Derek Catalano/ChatGPT