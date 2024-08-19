Back to School in The Bahamas
Summer's sun has set, the days of fun now gone,
Laughter on the beaches, games from dusk till dawn.
The time has come to buckle down, to learn and to grow,
To pack away the sandcastles and let the school bell toll.
The hustle in the streets as parents rush to buy,
Books and pens and pencils, school supplies piled high.
New bags for their shoulders, geometry sets in hand,
Prepared to fill their minds with knowledge vast and grand.
New uniforms are tried on, crisp and freshly pressed,
Shoes polished to a shine, ready for their best.
Boys sit for fresh haircuts, girls with hairstyles and grins,
Each one feeling ready as the new school year begins.
That first day feeling rises, butterflies inside,
Walking through familiar doors, with confidence and pride.
Friends they haven't seen in months, and some they'll meet anew,
A blend of old and new faces, a tapestry of blue.
Some move to different schools, while others transfer in,
From family islands far and wide, new journeys now begin.
With promises whispered softly, to work harder, reach for more,
Determined to be better, aiming high, to soar.
For education is the key to open every door,
A path to future success, a chance to be so much more.
With dreams of bright careers, and goals that lie ahead,
They know this journey matters, each lesson, every thread.
So as the school year starts, with hope and hearts sincere,
Bahamian children march ahead, embracing this new year.
Their future bright and promising, with dreams so full and bold,
For in their hands lies greatness, waiting to unfold.