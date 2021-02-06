Saturday, February 6, 2021

Jaws Beach Dock Pylons

 
Jaws Beach Dock Pylons

"Jaws Beach Dock Pylons" ©️A. Derek Catalano

This is the area where the movie Jaws 4 was shot. I used to dive off this dock when I was growing up here in The Bahamas, but I think it was destroyed by the recent hurricanes.
Posted by at
Labels: , , , , , ,