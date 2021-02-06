Pages
Home
People
Places
Things
Saturday, February 6, 2021
Jaws Beach Dock Pylons
"Jaws Beach Dock Pylons" ©️A. Derek Catalano
Download full size >>
This is the area where the movie Jaws 4 was shot. I used to dive off this dock when I was growing up here in The Bahamas, but I think it was destroyed by the recent hurricanes.
Posted by
Anthony Derek Catalano
at
1:15 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
Labels:
Beaches
,
Docks
,
Nassau
,
New Providence
,
Photos
,
Places
,
Waterscapes
Newer Post
Older Post
Home