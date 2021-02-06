Pages
Saturday, February 6, 2021
Live Conch Shells
"Live Conch Shells" ©️A. Derek Catalno
These are conch shells containing live conchs, said to be an aphrodisiac. The conch is a mussel of white fleshy meat and can be eaten cooked or uncooked. Pronounced as conk.
Posted by
Anthony Derek Catalano
at
4:39 PM
