Saturday, February 6, 2021

Live Conch Shells

 
Live Conch Shells

"Live Conch Shells" ©️A. Derek Catalno
Download full size >>

These are conch shells containing live conchs, said to be an aphrodisiac. The conch is a mussel of white fleshy meat and can be eaten cooked or uncooked. Pronounced as conk.
Posted by at
Labels: , , , , , ,