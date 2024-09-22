"Island Rally" - Bahamas AI art
©A. Derek Catalano
The Echo of Empty Promises
In the twilight of speeches, where hope took flight,
A thousand promises, bright as the night,
Were whispered with fervor, loud and clear,
To the ears of the people, eager to hear.
“We’ll build a future, grand and free!
A world of justice, prosperity!”
The banners flew, the voices roared,
And the voters, hopeful, pressed forward.
But seasons turned, and time revealed,
That words once golden were never sealed.
The pledges, bold as morning sun,
Faded like shadows when the day was done.
Promises broken, trust decayed,
Where once was hope, now fears have stayed.
The bridges never built, the dreams left dry,
And in the silence, the people sigh.
They waited for change, but none came near,
Only the echoes of the lies they hear.
In the corridors of power, whispers bloom,
While the streets below fill with discontent’s gloom.
What of the fields, the homes, the streets,
Where promises fall, and deceit repeats?
The hungry mouths still call in vain,
The working hands still know the pain.
The promises are like wind-tossed leaves,
Dancing high, but never grieved.
Once cradled by hope, now they lie still,
A testament to broken will.
But the people remember, their patience is thin,
For the heart of a nation wears paper-thin skin.
Elections come, and elections go,
But a reckoning follows when truth doesn't show.
They rise like storms, swift and wild,
Tired of the sweet-talk that beguiled.
With ballots in hand and fire in their eyes,
They seek the leaders who won’t disguise.
For trust, once shattered, cannot be bought,
No silver tongue can undo the rot.
Leaders who fail to keep their vow,
Shall face the fury of the here and now.
They'll fall from the pedestal they built so high,
As the voters turn with a bitter goodbye.
For power rests not in the hands of the few,
But in the will of the many, steadfast and true.
A call for change, for truth, for might,
For leaders who walk in the day and night,
Honest in deed, humble in heart,
Who serve the people and do their part.
Let this be a lesson, a warning clear,
To those who promise and stoke the cheer:
If you speak of hope, of change, of light,
Then be prepared to uphold that fight.
For the people have risen, their eyes now wide,
And they will not stand by with pride denied.
Promises broken breed futures forsaken,
But promises kept will not be shaken.
Let not your words be swept by the breeze,
Let action root deep in soil, like trees.
For in truth lies the power to lead,
And only then, can a nation succeed.
Where once was hope, now fears have stayed.
The bridges never built, the dreams left dry,
And in the silence, the people sigh.
They waited for change, but none came near,
Only the echoes of the lies they hear.
In the corridors of power, whispers bloom,
While the streets below fill with discontent’s gloom.
What of the fields, the homes, the streets,
Where promises fall, and deceit repeats?
The hungry mouths still call in vain,
The working hands still know the pain.
The promises are like wind-tossed leaves,
Dancing high, but never grieved.
Once cradled by hope, now they lie still,
A testament to broken will.
But the people remember, their patience is thin,
For the heart of a nation wears paper-thin skin.
Elections come, and elections go,
But a reckoning follows when truth doesn't show.
They rise like storms, swift and wild,
Tired of the sweet-talk that beguiled.
With ballots in hand and fire in their eyes,
They seek the leaders who won’t disguise.
For trust, once shattered, cannot be bought,
No silver tongue can undo the rot.
Leaders who fail to keep their vow,
Shall face the fury of the here and now.
They'll fall from the pedestal they built so high,
As the voters turn with a bitter goodbye.
For power rests not in the hands of the few,
But in the will of the many, steadfast and true.
A call for change, for truth, for might,
For leaders who walk in the day and night,
Honest in deed, humble in heart,
Who serve the people and do their part.
Let this be a lesson, a warning clear,
To those who promise and stoke the cheer:
If you speak of hope, of change, of light,
Then be prepared to uphold that fight.
For the people have risen, their eyes now wide,
And they will not stand by with pride denied.
Promises broken breed futures forsaken,
But promises kept will not be shaken.
Let not your words be swept by the breeze,
Let action root deep in soil, like trees.
For in truth lies the power to lead,
And only then, can a nation succeed.
©A. Derek Catalano/ChatGPT