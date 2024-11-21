©A. Derek Catalano
Don’t Believe the Hype
They craft their words with gilded hands,
Soft whispers turning into commands,
A symphony of empty noise,
Meant to beguile and to destroy.
"Look here, look there!" the criers call,
Promising kingdoms, they offer it all.
Golden chains in dazzling light—
Freedom in shadows, bound in fright.
Don’t believe the hype, my friend,
For promises break and fashions bend.
What glitters now may rust with time,
Their truths are lies wrapped up in rhyme.
The banners wave, the slogans scream,
Bright illusions sell the dream.
“Buy this, be that, you’ll finally win!”
But the price you pay is found within.
The flashing screens, the tailored feeds,
Turn your wants to plastic needs.
A fleeting thrill, a hollow crown,
Leaves you chasing as you drown.
Beware the pied pipers of the age,
Who lure with songs to gilded cage.
Their truths are masks, their smiles fake,
Meant to ensnare for profit’s sake.
They speak of love, but market fear,
A voice so loud, it drowns the ear.
Promises bloom, then wither away—
False blossoms wilt by break of day.
Don’t believe the hype, my kin,
For truth’s not loud; it lies within.
The loudest drums often hollow sound,
Seek what’s steady, seek what’s profound.
For life’s not a trend, nor fame a prize;
The truest wealth lies in your eyes.
The peace within, the heart that’s whole,
The quiet path that feeds your soul.
Resist the urge to follow blind,
To leave your reason, your will behind.
Stand firm, hold fast, and question all,
Let not the glitter make you fall.
When they sell you worth in branded lies,
Raise your head, refuse their ties.
For the world’s true light is not for sale,
And truth prevails where hype will fail.
So hear these words, a calm refrain,
To shield you from the world’s charade.
Don’t believe the hype, be wise, be free,
For truth’s not bought—it will simply be.
©A. Derek Catalano/ChatGPT
