Drunk in Public

Did you know it is illegal to be drunk in a public place in The Bahamas?
201. (1) Whoever is drunk and behaves violently or indecently in any public place or is drunk on the premises of any person, to the annoyance or disturbance of that person or of any inmate of the premises, shall be liable on a first conviction to a fine of fifteen dollars or to imprisonment for seven days and on a second or subsequent offence to a fine of fifty dollars or to imprisonment for fourteen days.
(2) Whoever, having been thrice convicted under the provisions of any law for having been drunk and behaving violently or indecently, is, within one year from the first conviction, found drunk in any public place, shall be liable to imprisonment for three months as an habitual drunkard.