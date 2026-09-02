Doves at Feeder
𝔹𝕠𝕠𝕜 ℙ𝕣𝕠𝕞𝕠𝕥𝕚𝕠𝕟: The View From My Window (A Tale of Two Doves)
By Winston D. Munnings
I respect the title of an Ornithologist and certainly don't claim those skills. Neither am I an Avian Veterinarian, a Birder | Bird Watcher, nor am I an Aviculturist. I'm simply a passionate photographer captivated by the beauty of birds in their natural habitat.
This is a promo for my upcoming book (a pictorial essay), 𝕋𝕙𝕖 𝕍𝕚𝕖𝕨 𝔽𝕣𝕠𝕞 𝕄𝕪 𝕎𝕚𝕟𝕕𝕠𝕨 (𝔸 𝕋𝕒𝕝𝕖 𝕠𝕗 𝕋𝕨𝕠 𝔻𝕠𝕧𝕖𝕤), releasing in early 2027. It features two of my Florida favorites: the 𝕄𝕠𝕦𝕣𝕟𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝔻𝕠𝕧𝕖 and the 𝔼𝕦𝕣𝕒𝕤𝕚𝕒𝕟 ℂ𝕠𝕝𝕝𝕒𝕣𝕖𝕕-𝔻𝕠𝕧𝕖.
To view my first publication (2020) on the subject matter, please visit Bit.ly/3l5UPyR.
Questions? Email me at 𝐖𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐃𝐌𝐮𝐧𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬𝐏𝐡𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐲@𝐠𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐥.𝐜𝐨𝐦, and I will set aside a personally autographed copy for you.
Winston's Caribbean Chronicle