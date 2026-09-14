Review: Dynamism of Odissi Classical Dance on Display at Mandala Makers Festival
Review written by Julia Rademacher-Wedd.
As I contemplated which shows to review this season, I wanted to be sure to see Indian classical dance. When South Asian touring companies come through town I always admire the precision, complexity, and expressiveness of their performances. Luckily, I did not have to wait for an answer, because the eighth Mandala Makers Festival was in full swing, bringing Chicago-based and international multidisciplinary South Asian performing artists to stages across the city.
Mandala South Asian Performing Arts, founded in Chicago by artistic director Pranita Nayar, connects audiences and students with the vibrancy of the performing arts traditions of South Asia. I went to see a night of Odissi classical dance on September 11 at Comrade Chicago. Performances featured Carlito Catalano, Colin Mascarenhas, Sigma Satabdhi, and Arushi Mudgal & Company. Taken as a whole, the evening showcased the depth and range of an art form which, drawing from a tradition that goes back thousands of years to the temples of the state of Odisha, is given continued life and relevance through its contemporary practitioners.
The first performer of the night was Carlito Catalano, who briefly contextualized the work, explaining that the type of dance he would perform, called sthai, brings the poses of temple statues to life through movement. He took the stage in bright orange pants and drew us in with sure footwork, sustained poses, and sweeping floorwork. I was especially impressed by his ability to maintain long balances while simultaneously changing the focus of his eyes. Read more>>