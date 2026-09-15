Lunatics Are Loose in the Wild
I
The moon hangs low above the town,
While shadows creep and darkness falls down;
The streets grow strange beneath the light,
And reason disappears into the night.
The sane look on and wonder why,
As reckless fools go racing by;
No fence can hold them, none can hide—
The lunatics are loose in the wild.
II
They speak of power, gold, and fame,
And set the world itself aflame;
They chase their hunger without shame,
Then point at others, shifting blame.
They promise peace with sharpened tongue,
While wicked deeds remain undone;
They laugh while innocence is defiled—
The lunatics are loose in the wild.
III
Some wear a suit and some wear rags,
Some wave their flags and carry bags;
Some sit in halls where laws are made,
While others lurk beneath the shade.
Some shout their madness from the street,
Some hide their madness in deceit;
The mask may change, but not the style—
The lunatics are loose in the wild.
IV
They turn a rumor into fact,
And never pause to check the act;
A whisper grows, a lie takes flight,
And truth gets swallowed by the night.
They feed upon each other's fears,
And sharpen hatred through the years;
Then call destruction reconciled—
The lunatics are loose in the wild.
V
They see a stranger and see a foe,
They see a neighbor and say, “No.”
They build their walls, they lock their gates,
And teach their children how to hate.
Yet underneath each different face,
Lives someone seeking love and grace;
But kindness seems too weak and mild—
The lunatics are loose in the wild.
VI
They poison rivers, scorch the land,
And take whatever lies at hand;
They strip the forests, drain the sea,
Then wonder why the world won't be.
The earth gives warnings year by year,
But greed refuses still to hear;
The warning bells are being defiled—
The lunatics are loose in the wild.
VII
They worship screens from morn till night,
And mistake attention for the light;
They measure worth by clicks and praise,
And lose themselves inside the maze.
A thousand voices scream online,
Yet few can tell what's yours or mine;
Truth wanders lonely through the crowd—
The lunatics are loose and loud.
VIII
They trade compassion for applause,
And bend the truth to suit their cause;
They speak of justice, right and wrong,
While secretly they do the same things wrong.
They point one finger at the crowd,
While hiding faults beneath a shroud;
The hypocrite becomes beguiled—
The lunatics are loose in the wild.
IX
But madness isn't always rage,
Sometimes it wears a smiling face;
Sometimes it speaks in gentle tones,
While quietly it moves the stones.
A little lie, a selfish deed,
A hidden hunger born of greed—
Small sparks can burn the forest wild,
When lunacy is reconciled.
X
Yet somewhere still a voice remains,
Above the noise, above the chains;
It whispers, “Stop and think again,
Choose mercy over hatred then.”
It asks the heart to seek the truth,
To guard the wisdom born of youth;
To walk with courage, meek and mild,
While lunatics run through the wild.
XI
For madness need not rule the day,
And darkness need not have its way;
A thoughtful mind, a truthful tongue,
Can save the old and guide the young.
One person choosing not to hate,
One person choosing love instead of fate,
May turn the tide by just a mile—
And tame the madness in the wild.
XII
So when the moon is hanging low,
And strange winds through the palm trees blow,
When fools are shouting without care,
And madness seems to fill the air,
Stand firm in truth, but don't despair;
Keep wisdom living everywhere.
Let conscience be your faithful guide—
For lunatics may roam the wild,
But sanity can still survive.