A Dose of the Holy Ghost
A Dose of The Holy Ghost
Gimme a dose of da Holy Ghost
'Cause I is da one who need it da mos'
I don't wan' go to hell and roas'
So gimme a dose a da Holy Ghost
I like to run wild and have my fun
But I can't have fun without my gun
Drivin like a maniac in da hot Bahamas sun
'Cause I jus' kill a man, and now I on da run
When I speak da truth I is be sly
'Cause all my truth is a big big lie
When da police axe me, who involve an' why
I een gon' snitch, even if I die
I meet one fine gal but she tell me no
I axe her what da hell she mean doe
She say she don't feel like it no more
So I still take what I wan' and slam da door
Dem laptops in da shop winda, is a good good sight
I gon' be shoppin' for dem in da middle a da night
'Cause I een wan' work, I jus' like ta tief
But maybe it's time to turn over a new leaf
So I bin ta pastor an' get diagnose
He look at me good, an' get da wine an' host
He say I need a triple dose of the Holy Ghost
'Cause I is a bad bad man, an' I need da mos'
So get a good strong dose, a da Holy Ghost
An' stan' nex' ta God, dead dead close
Den save ya soul, stick out ya ches' and boas'
"I gern ta Heaven, so Mr. Satan...adios!"
©A. Derek Catalano
(No AI)