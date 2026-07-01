FREE Eleuthera Junkanoo Summer Camp

THE ELEUTHERA JUNKANOO SUMMER CAMP IS HERE!
This summer is packed with exciting activities and now children and young people will have the opportunity to learn, create and celebrate one of the most beautiful traditions of The Bahamas.
After a brief conversation with Mr. Johnson, Assistant Culture Officer, we're pleased to share that the Eleuthera Junkanoo Summer Camp will begin next Monday and run until July 24, from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM.
The Opening Day will also serve as Registration Day.
For complete details and registration information, please contact the numbers provided on the official flyer attached.
We were especially pleased to learn that this is a FREE summer camp, made possible through the Ministry of Culture, Arts & Heritage of The Bahamas and that it welcomes Bahamian citizens and residents and visitors.
What a wonderful opportunity for our young people to spend part of their summer developing creativity, learning new skills, making new friends and helping keep the vibrant spirit of Junkanoo alive for future generations.
Let's encourage our children and young adults to take part in this incredible cultural experience.
Junkanoo to the World!
Related article: Junkanoo: Securing Cultural Heritage Through Youth Engagement