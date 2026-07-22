Cheaters Never Prosper
Upon the grand and winding road where honest travelers tread,
There lies a quiet, shadowy path where foolish souls are led.
They look for shortcuts through the brush to skip the heavy climb,
Believing they can outsmart fate and steal the march of time.
They whisper lies and forge their way with trickery and deceit,
Expecting that a crooked move will grant a win complete.
They wear a mask of confidence, a smooth and clever guise,
And paint a world of false success built entirely on lies.
For in the classroom, on the field, or in the corporate hall,
The one who seeks a lazy route is bound to face a fall.
They copy answers off a page they never cared to learn,
Or take the credit for a prize they didn't work to earn.
They cut the corners off the blueprint, hide the broken beam,
And construct a shaky mansion on a superficial dream.
They think themselves so cunning, oh, so sharper than the rest,
Convincing all their weary hearts that cheating works the best.
But hollow is the victory that never was earned fair,
And fragile is the golden crown made out of thin, cold air.
For every secret cut and seam will slowly start to fray,
And truth, like sunrise in the dark, will always find its way.
The web of lies grows tangled fast, a heavy, suffocating net,
Where every modern promise brings a future of regret.
They live in fear of being seen, of hearing someone call
The simple truth that strips away their armor and their wall.
When storms descend and challenge comes to test the sturdy mind,
The cheater stands with empty hands, no foundation left behind.
They lack the skill, the grit, the strength that only trial brings,
For shortcuts never teach a bird the way to use its wings.
The fake prestige dissolves to dust, the quick rewards decay,
And all the ill-got gains they held are swept complete away.
With ruined name and broken trust, they finally discover
The ancient truth that time reveals, the fact they cannot cover.
How different is the noble soul who chooses what is right,
Who walks with open, honest eyes into the morning light.
They do not fear the heavy load, the sweat upon the brow,
They plant the seeds with steady hands and work the fertile plow.
They know that true accomplishment is built by piece and part,
Refined through patience, dedication, discipline, and heart.
When obstacles obstruct their way, they do not turn or hide,
They face the mountain, step by step, with honesty and pride.
For honesty's a sturdy shield that keeps the spirit whole,
A peaceful light that gently warms the quiet of the soul.
No shadow follows where they walk, no secret haunts their sleep,
They sow with honor in the sun and joyfully they reap.
The knowledge earned through honest toil is yours to keep forever,
A light that cannot be erased by any cold endeavor.
Though slow the climb may sometimes seem, the summit stands secure,
Built on a rock of truth and faith that always will endure.
So remember well this age-old truth throughout your passing days,
When tempted by the easy turns and dark, deceitful ways:
The shortcut is a phantom promise, hollow to the core,
A fleeting illusion that will leave you wanting more.
Walk straight and true, hold high your head, let integrity lead your drive,
For only through authentic work can human spirits thrive.
The crooked fall, their castles turn to ashes in the wind,
While cheaters never prosper—and the honest always win.