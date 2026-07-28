Carlito Dances Overseas Again

Our son Carlito will be performing overseas again. 🙂
Seeing
Odissi dancers command the spotlight in Chicago is a quiet reminder
that classical Indian dance belongs in the city's cultural conversation,
not on its margins. Join me in welcoming Arushi Mudgal, @Sigma Satabdhi Colin Mascarenhas Carlito Catalano
Every mudra, every sculptural pose, every rhythmic step carries centuries of artistry, yet it continues to evolve through the dancers who bring it to life today. Here's to the artists making space, breaking expectations, and showing that tradition isn't static—it's vibrant, relevant, and deserving of the biggest stages.
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