Bahamian Artist Feature: Tayler Rolle

Underwater Sea Mural by Tayler Rolle
Positioned in the heart of Downtown Nassau, this 70 ft x 6.2 ft underwater sea mural captures the fascinating elements of our Bahamian seas. (2026)
Wall before and after
The previous grey wall featured existing elaborate fish carvings, inspiring the design concept. Premium acrylic paints with fluorescent hues were used during the development process, providing the public with an exciting backdrop for photos and videos
Artist Tayler Rolle
Tayler Rolle is a Bahamian abstract and contemporary artist, known for her vibrant acrylic paintings that explore rich cultural themes. Born in New Providence in 2001, she began her painting journey under the impactful tutelage of Sonia Isaacs in 2008, until her high school graduation in 2018.
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