Spanning the Harbour: The History, Engineering, and Economic Impact of the Paradise Island Bridges
Introduction
For centuries, the long, narrow strip of land sitting just off the northern coast of New Providence Island served as a quiet natural breakwater for Nassau’s historic harbor. Known unceremoniously as Hog Island—due to the livestock raised there by early settlers—the island was largely defined by its pristine beaches, stagnant ponds, and isolation. It was accessible only by small boats and ferries.
The transformation of this quiet cay into Paradise Island, a world-class luxury capital, is a masterclass in ambitious real estate development. At the heart of this transformation lies a physical and economic lifeline: the engineering of two monumental spans across Nassau Harbour. The construction of the original Paradise Island Bridge and its later sibling, the Sir Sidney Poitier Bridge, fundamentally altered the geography, economy, and global identity of The Bahamas.
The First Bridge: Laying the Foundations of Paradise (1966–1967)
Why It Was Built
By the early 1960s, Hog Island had entered a new era. A&P supermarket heir Huntington Hartford purchased the island, officially renaming it Paradise Island in 1962. He built the ultra-exclusive Ocean Club, turning the island into a playground for the global elite. However, the island's potential was severely bottlenecked by logistics. Relying entirely on boats to ferry visitors, workers, building supplies, and fresh water across the harbor limited the scale of development.
When Hartford sold his majority stake to Resorts International, a corporate visionary stepped in with plans for large-scale, mass-market luxury resorts and casinos. For Resorts International, a permanent, high-capacity physical connection to New Providence was non-negotiable. To make Paradise Island a premier global destination, vehicles needed to drive there directly from Nassau’s international airport.
Who Built It & Funding
The first bridge was completely financed and commissioned by Resorts International. Designed by the renowned engineering firm HNTB (Howard, Needles, Tammen & Bergendoff), the project was private-sector driven but executed in close coordination with the Bahamian government.
How It Was Built & Timeline
Construction on the original structure—now known historically as the Eastern Bridge—began in 1966.
Engineering Standards: The bridge was built according to the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO) standards.
Design & Structure: It was designed as a multi-span, reinforced concrete girder bridge spanning 1,560 feet in length and 36 feet in width. Because Nassau Harbour is a bustling maritime channel for cruise ships, cargo vessels, and yachts, the bridge required a high-clearance design. Engineers constructed 15 concrete approach spans leading up to 3 high-elevation main channel spans, which arched to a towering 70 feet above sea level at its highest point. This allowed ships to pass safely beneath.
Timeline: The project was an aggressive, efficient engineering feat, taking roughly 12 to 14 months to complete. The bridge officially opened to traffic and was commissioned in April 1967.
Benefits Realized
The completion of the 1967 bridge was an instant economic catalyst.
The Birth of Mega-Resorts: It allowed heavy machinery and construction materials to flow freely onto the island, enabling Resorts International to build massive hotel complexes, a golf course, and a casino. Decades later, this same ease of access paved the way for the creation of Sol Kerzner’s legendary Atlantis Resort.
Employment and Accessibility: Thousands of Bahamian workers living in Nassau could now commute to their jobs via bus, car, or on foot via the bridge's twin 5-foot pedestrian sidewalks, completely changing local employment dynamics.
Infrastructure Integration: It served as a conduit for critical utilities—piping fresh water, electricity, and telecommunications directly from New Providence to Paradise Island.
The Second Bridge: The Sir Sidney Poitier Bridge (1998)
Why It Was Built
By the mid-1990s, Paradise Island was a victim of its own roaring success. The original 1967 bridge, which carried one lane of traffic heading north and one heading south, had become a massive logistical bottleneck. With the expansion of the massive Atlantis Resort complex, traffic jams crossing the harbor were severe.
Furthermore, the 30-year-old bridge was under immense structural strain from carrying weights and vehicular volumes it was never originally designed to support. The Commonwealth of The Bahamas needed a solution that would separate inbound and outbound traffic, alleviate gridlock, and handle future expansion.
Who Built It & Funding
Unlike the first bridge, this was a public-private synchronization orchestrated by the newly formed Bridge Authority, a quasi-governmental body corporate established by an Act of Parliament on June 26, 1998.
Following a highly competitive bidding war, the Bahamian government awarded the design and construction contract to Interbeton BV, a premier international engineering and construction firm based in The Netherlands. To finance the project without draining the public treasury, the Bridge Authority issued a $28 million public bond placement (with $21.6 million explicitly earmarked for the new bridge's construction and $4.9 million set aside to completely refurbish the aging Eastern Bridge).
How It Was Built & Timeline
Construction on the new Western Bridge took place rapidly over the course of 1998.
Engineering Standards: To withstand the aggressive marine environment and modern vehicle loads, engineers constructed the second bridge to strict Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) standards, which featured enhanced hurricane and seismic resilience.
Design & Structure: The second bridge was built longer and wider than the first. It measures 1,930 feet long and 52 feet wide. Like the first bridge, it peaks at a maximum clearance of 70 feet above sea level to maintain uniform clearance across the shipping channel. It was configured with three wide traffic lanes and a single, broad 7-foot pedestrian walkway on its western edge.
Timeline: Working around the clock to minimize disruption to Nassau's critical tourism industry, Interbeton BV completed the massive structure in less than a year. The bridge was officially commissioned and opened to traffic on December 11, 1998.
Renaming as a Cultural Milestone
For its first 14 years, the structure was simply referred to as the "Western Bridge." However, in November 2012, as part of the kick-off celebrations for the Bahamas' 40th Independence Anniversary, the Government of The Bahamas officially rededicated and renamed the structure The Sir Sidney Poitier Bridge.
The renaming honored the legendary Bahamian-American actor, director, and diplomat. Sir Sidney Poitier, the first Black actor to win the Academy Award for Best Actor, had also served his country with distinction as the Bahamian Ambassador to Japan and to UNESCO. The bridge stands as a towering monument to a native son who bridged cultures and broke barriers globally.
Benefits Realized
The implementation of the dual-bridge system completely revolutionized the transport infrastructure of the capital:
One-Way Traffic Optimization: The two bridges were paired to create a seamless, high-velocity loop. The new Sir Sidney Poitier (Western) Bridge was designated exclusively for northbound traffic (entering Paradise Island), while the older Eastern Bridge was converted entirely to southbound traffic (exiting back to Nassau).
Sustaining Tourism Scale: This layout permanently cured the harbor's gridlock, comfortably accommodating the tens of thousands of guests, day-trippers, and resort employees moving between the islands daily. It directly facilitated Phase III and Phase IV expansions of the Atlantis Resort and the subsequent development of the multi-billion dollar Baha Mar ecosystem on New Providence by keeping the country's tourism hub running smoothly.
Structural Preservation: By absorbing all inbound traffic, the new bridge allowed the older Eastern Bridge to be safely closed for periodic, high-tech concrete restorations (such as major overhauls in 1998 and 2016), extending the lifespan of both spans for decades to come.
Comparative Architectural Breakdown
Conclusion
The two bridges connecting Nassau to Paradise Island are far more than mere pathways over water; they are structural monuments to the modern economic history of The Bahamas. The original 1967 bridge transformed an isolated, rural cay into an accessible paradise, introducing the islands to large-scale international tourism. Thirty-one years later, the Sir Sidney Poitier Bridge met the demands of a booming economy, displaying both engineering excellence and Bahamian national pride.
Working together as a synchronized transport system, these two towering concrete spans ensure that the heartbeat of Bahamian tourism, commerce, and international prestige continues to flow uninterrupted across Nassau Harbour.