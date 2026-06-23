Royal Blue Golf Course, Nassau: Everything You Need to Know
When you think of Nassau, New Providence, your mind likely drifts to white-sand beaches, electric turquoise waters, and the steady rhythm of a steel drum. However, resting just across from the sprawling $4.2 billion Baha Mar resort complex sits a different kind of island oasis: the Royal Blue Golf Club.
Consistently ranked by Golfweek as the number one public course in the Bahamas and among the top 20 across Mexico, the Caribbean, and the Atlantic Islands, Royal Blue isn’t just a luxury resort amenity. It is a masterclass in modern golf architecture, designed by the "Golden Bear" himself, Jack Nicklaus.
Here is everything you need to know about this legendary track, from its star-studded origins to the tactical elements that define its play today.
The History: From Cable Beach to the Golden Bear
To understand Royal Blue’s place in the modern golf landscape, you have to look at how much the Cable Beach area has evolved.
Long before Baha Mar became a reality, the property was home to older iterations of resort golf that dated back decades. However, when the massive, mega-resort vision for Baha Mar took shape in the 2010s, the developers knew they needed a championship-caliber anchor for their sports and leisure portfolio. They turned to Nicklaus Design, tasked with creating the first-ever Jack Nicklaus Signature layout in the Bahamas.
Opening to immense fanfare in 2017, Royal Blue was meticulously carved into the natural topography of New Providence. Rather than reshaping the land into a standard, pancake-flat resort course, Nicklaus deliberately preserved the island's unique ecosystems. The design team carefully woven the holes around 15 native tree species—including protected mahogany, red and black mangroves, and Caribbean pine—while leaving the natural limestone outcroppings untouched.
The Layout: "Two Courses in One"
Spanning up to 7,189 yards from the tips with a brisk par of 72, Royal Blue is famous for its distinct split personality. The course transitions from a breezy, coastal playground on the front half to a rugged, dramatic jungle safari on the back.
The Front Nine: Sun, Sand, and Sea
The opening nine holes offer a classic, luxury Caribbean aesthetic. Here, you are treated to sweeping views of rolling, brilliant-white sand dunes, brackish ponds, and regular glimpses of the glittering Atlantic Ocean. The fairways are wide and inviting, though local tradewinds can quickly push a slightly offline ball into punishing fairway bunkers or water hazards. The vibe is open, airy, and stunningly scenic.
The Back Nine: The Limestone "Moonscape"
Turn the corner to the back nine, and the environment transforms entirely. The terrain turns into what locals and architects describe as an otherworldly "moonscape." The fairways plunge and climb through dramatic elevation changes—a rarity for the Caribbean—surrounded by jagged limestone rock formations, dense jungle foliage, and deep forests.
Signature Holes to Note
The 16th Hole (Par 3, 165 Yards): The crown jewel of the back nine. This breathtaking hole features a peninsula green that juts precariously out onto Lake Cunningham. With the wind swirling off the lake, hitting this target requires nerves of steel and perfect club selection.
The 17th Hole (Par 4, 314 Yards): A brilliant short par 4 that dares aggressive hitters to try for the green. The catch? You have to blast your drive directly over two massive trees standing like football goalposts right in the center of the fairway, followed by an approach into a green entirely ringed by sharp limestone rock.
The Innovations: A Tailored Experience
Royal Blue is highly regarded due to two groundbreaking resort programs designed to eliminate travel friction while maximizing replay value.
1. The "Floating" Tee System
Unlike traditional courses with permanent, rigid tee boxes (Red, White, Blue, Black), Royal Blue features vast, freeform teeing lawns. Every single morning, the golf professional staff steps onto the course, evaluates the daily wind patterns and weather conditions, and manually places the tee markers.
Because of this, a single hole’s yardage can change by as much as 100 yards from one day to the next. This ensures that if you play the course three days in a row, you will experience three entirely different strategic setups.
2. The "Better Than Your Own" Club Rental Program
One of the major headaches of a golf vacation is hauling heavy travel bags through airports. Royal Blue solved this by investing heavily in a premium club fitting experience.
Instead of generic, beat-up rental clubs, their pro shop features over 100 current-model sets from top-tier brands like Titleist, TaylorMade, Callaway, PXG, and even ultra-luxury, hand-made Japanese Itobori clubs. When you arrive, a golf professional interviews you regarding your handicap, shaft preferences, and typical ball flight to dynamically fit you with a top-of-the-line bag for your round.
Clubhouse, Amenities, and Nature
After holing out on the 18th green—which finishes along a massive bunker and deep limestone walls—the experience continues at the Royal Blue Tavern. Designed with a sophisticated nod to British colonial heritage mixed with modern Bahamian accents, the clubhouse features tongue-and-groove cedar ceilings and blond bamboo overlays.
What to try: Grab a table on the outdoor patio overlooking the course and order local favorites like fresh snapper ceviche, conch fritters, or a classic Bahamian rum punch.
For history buffs, look just past the clubhouse to spot the Cable Beach Reservoir water tower. It is one of the oldest standing historical structures on the property, and its shadow serves as a perfect gathering spot for a pre-round drink.
Beyond the sport, the course doubles as an active wildlife sanctuary. Because the resort preserved the natural wetlands and foliage, a round here often includes sightings of over 70 indigenous bird species, including the Bahama Woodstar hummingbird, ospreys, snowy egrets, and local freshwater terrapins.
Conclusion: Is Royal Blue Worth the Green Fee?
Royal Blue Golf Course
Playing a Jack Nicklaus Signature course inside a high-end luxury resort ecosystem comes with a premium price tag, often positioning it as one of the pricier tee times in the Caribbean.
However, between the daily variable tee setups, the gorgeous contrast between the coastal front nine and the rugged jungle back nine, and the ability to play with custom-fitted elite equipment without carrying your own bag across international waters, it delivers a genuinely top-tier experience. Royal Blue is a must-visit destination for any passionate golfer looking to challenge their game while soaking in the very best of Nassau's natural beauty.