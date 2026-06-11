Thursday, June 11, 2026

Pickin' Cherries

 

Nassau, Bahamas. A cherry tree cut and shaped into a low hedge for easy picking. Sweet like sugar. I picked all. West Indian(Bahamian) Cherry
 
 
White pllate of ripe Bahamian cherries

 Cherry Plate - ©A. Derek Catalano
 
Related photos: Pickin' Mulberries Again
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