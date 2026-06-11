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Thursday, June 11, 2026
Pickin' Cherries
Nassau, Bahamas. A cherry tree cut and shaped into a low hedge for easy picking. Sweet like sugar. I picked all.
West Indian(Bahamian) Cherry
Cherry Plate - ©A. Derek Catalano
Related photos:
Pickin' Mulberries Again
at
June 11, 2026
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