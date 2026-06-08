"Read the Board" - Bahamas AI Image
©A. Derek Catalano
Know How to Read the Board
The world is set upon a grid of alternating hues,
Where every step we dare to take is one we win or lose.
A grand design of black and white, a vast and complex floor,
And if you wish to conquer life, and settle up the score,
You cannot simply rush ahead or blindly strike a chord—
To win the game and claim your peace, you must read the board.
From the moment we are thrust into this great, unfolding match,
We find ourselves with boundaries, and strategies to hatch.
The pawns are like our daily chores, the small, initial strides,
The quiet steps we take each day where humble worth resides.
They seem so small, disposable, but do not look away;
A pawn that reaches to the end can change the game today.
So value every little choice, each minor, quiet word,
And plan their slow advancement as you learn to read the board.
The knights will leap in sudden turns, across the crowded space,
Reminding us that progress rarely moves a straight-line pace.
They jump the walls of obstacles that keep us hemmed inside,
And show that through creativity, our dreams can still abide.
But if you do not watch their arc, they’ll catch you unaware;
A sudden shift in fortune’s wind can trap you in a snare.
Anticipate the crooked paths where hidden threats are stored,
And map out every angle as you learn to read the board.
The bishops glide on diagonals, across the open field,
With focused, singular intent, refusing e'er to yield.
They teach us of perspective, how a single, sharp worldview
Can slice across the universe and cut the darkness through.
Yet if you stay on just one track, you'll miss the broader sight,
For half the world is cast in shade, and half is cast in light.
Balance your faith with wisdom, keep your vision broad and soared,
And watch the long-range dangers as you learn to read the board.
The rooks stand tall like fortresses, the pillars of our strength,
They guard the edges of our lives throughout its breadth and length.
They speak of solid principles, of loyalty and grit,
The heavy, earnest monuments where truth and honor sit.
But even castles can be breached if isolated far,
If we forget to castle-in and shield who we are.
Build up your strong foundations, keep your inner keep secured,
And watch your flanks with diligence, and learn to read the board.
And then there is the royal Queen, the power and the force,
The drive within our human hearts that charts a sovereign course.
She moves with fierce autonomy, can strike from anywhere,
A symbol of our greatest skills, our passion, and our flair.
But guard her well, for overflight and arrogance can blind,
And losing your direction leaves a hollow space behind.
Deploy your greatest talents, let your passions be outpoured,
But temper strength with caution as you learn to read the board.
The King is our essential soul, the core of who we are,
The quiet spark we must protect beneath the furthest star.
He moves one humble step at a time, fragile, yet supreme,
The ultimate objective of the grand, unfolding dream.
When life cries "Check!" and walls close in, and pressure starts to grow,
It’s not the time to forfeit all or suffer from the blow.
It is the time to pivot, find the space that is assured,
To breathe, to think, to recalculate, and wisely read the board.
For life will throw its gambits out, its traps and sly decoys,
It tries to trade our deepest peace for fleeting, hollow joys.
Sometimes we have to sacrifice a piece we hold so dear,
To make the space for victory, to clear the atmosphere.
You cannot win by looking just at what is in your hand,
You must perceive the total map, the layout of the land.
Don’t focus on a single threat and leave your back exposed,
For many a hopeful champion has found their journey closed
By missing what was happening across the wider view,
Neglecting how the opponent's march was closing in on you.
The future isn’t written yet; it's woven stroke by stroke,
By seeing three moves down the line before the bond is broke.
So look at every circumstance with clear and patient eyes,
Beneath the surface of the game, where hidden meaning lies.
Assess the risks, embrace the shifts, let wisdom be your sword,
Success belongs to those who learn to truly read the board.
©A. Derek Catalano/Gemini