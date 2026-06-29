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Monday, June 29, 2026
Government House Gate Poinciana - PC Wallpaper
"Government House Gate Poinciana" - ©A. Derek Catalano
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full size: 4032x2286
"Government House Gate Poinciana" - ©A. Derek Catalano
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June 29, 2026
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