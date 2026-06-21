Happy Father's Day
Dey Gimme Crab
Mothers work long and hard
In da house, even out in da yard,
Dey wash 'n' iron, cook 'n' bake
Dey Mother's Day reward is lobster an' steak.
Now Father's Day is here again
And yes the message is clear again,
I too work long and I too work hard
But on Father's Day dey gimme crab.
I een gon get angry and act like a chil'
I still gon eat it wit a big smile,
'Cause deep inside I know I is a winner
'Cause crab jus' as expensive as a high class dinner.
So Fathers lift your glass high and proud
Say "I am a Father", an' say it loud,
Be courageous an' be bold
Here's a toast to Father's Day Crab Eaters all over the world.
©A. Derek Catalano
(No AI)