Ardastra Gardens & Wildlife Conservation Centre in Nassau, Bahamas
When most people think of Nassau, they picture massive cruise ships, white-sand beaches, and the sprawling luxury resorts of Paradise Island. But tucked away just minutes from downtown is a completely different kind of sanctuary.
Ardastra Gardens & Wildlife Conservation Centre is a four-acre tropical oasis that feels a world away from the busy cruise ports. As the only zoo and conservation center in The Bahamas, Ardastra isn't just a place to see animals—it is a living piece of Bahamian history, a rescue sanctuary, and home to a world-famous flock of marching birds.
Here is everything you need to know about visiting this iconic Nassau destination.
The History: "Striving Towards the Stars"
Ardastra’s story began in 1937 when a visionary Jamaican horticulturalist named Hedley Edwards transformed a literal swamp into a private nature preserve. He chose the name "Ardastra" from the Latin phrase ad astra per aspera—meaning "striving towards the stars"—because he believed he was creating a utopia of peace and tranquility.
Edwards filled the space with an incredible canopy of mango, sapodilla, and breadfruit trees, interlaced with winding pathways and bright bursts of bougainvillea.
By the 1950s, the Caribbean Flamingo (the national bird of The Bahamas) was facing extreme threats from hunting and habitat loss across the region, with wild populations plummeting to just a few thousand. Working closely with the Bahamian government and conservation societies, Edwards brought a small flock from Great Inagua island to establish a managed breeding program.
Over decades, the property evolved. In 1980, it was purchased by the late Norman Solomon, a passionate Bahamian who introduced more animal species, turning it into a boutique zoo. In 2019, Ardastra officially rebranded as a Wildlife Conservation Centre, cementing its primary focus: rescuing, rehabilitating, and protecting native wildlife.
The Main Event: The Marching Flamingos
National Geographic has famously referred to Ardastra’s resident birds as "Ballerinas in Pink." Decades ago, the animal care team realized the flamingos responded exceptionally well to gentle vocal cues and routine. Instead of an aggressive display or a tightly forced show, they developed a unique "parade" that showcases the natural agility and collective movement of the birds.
During the daily shows, a crowd gathers around a low white picket fence in a grassy arena. A wildlife keeper commands the flock, and together, the birds march in sync, performing precise about-faces, 180-degree turns, and sudden stops. It’s an incredibly charming, lighthearted display, and select audience members are often invited inside the ring to stand perfectly still as the brilliant pink flock weaves directly around them.
Conservation Connection: Beyond being a crowd-pleaser, this showcase serves as a crucial educational platform. While you watch, keepers explain how the species was pulled back from the brink of extinction and emphasize the critical importance of wetland conservation.
Animal Encounters Beyond the Flock
Ardastra is home to roughly 135 to 200 animals, representing a mix of indigenous Caribbean species and exotic rescues. Because of its boutique size, the experience feels much more intimate than a standard municipal zoo.
The Lory Parrot Feeding: This is easily the most popular interactive experience after the flamingo march. Several times a day, visitors can step directly inside an aviary with pieces of fresh apple. Playful, vibrant Rainbow lorikeets will gladly land right on your hands, arms, or shoulders to grab a snack.
Native Bahamian Wildlife: Keep an eye out for the Bahamian Hutia—the only native land mammal remaining in the country—as well as native Bahamian Boa Constrictors.
Exotic Rescues: The property also acts as a sanctuary for displaced animals, including majestic African servals, peacocks roaming freely down the walking paths, clever macaws, and elegant swans.
Planning Your Visit (2026 Visitor Guide)
If you are planning to add Ardastra to your Nassau itinerary, keeping track of the daily schedule is key to making sure you experience the best interactions.
Admission Prices
Non-Resident Adults: $35 (inclusive of VAT)
Non-Resident Children (Ages 4–12): $25
Infants (Ages 3 & Under): Free
Optional Add-ons: Interactive Tortoise Experience ($5) or Rabbit Feeding Experience ($5)
Daily Schedule & Showtimes
The property is open 7 days a week from 9:30 AM to 4:00 PM (with last entry strictly at 3:00 PM). It is only closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day, and New Year’s Day.
How to Get There
Ardastra is located just off West Bay Street, nestled just behind Chippingham Road.
By Taxi: A quick 10-minute drive from the downtown Nassau cruise terminal or about 15 minutes from Cable Beach.
By Jitney (Public Bus): You can hop on the #10 bus from downtown Nassau for a few dollars. Tell the driver you are going to Ardastra; they will drop you off on West Bay Street, leaving you with a short, pleasant 5-to-10-minute walk inland up Chippingham Road.
Tips for the Best Experience
Time it right: Plan to arrive at least 30 minutes before a scheduled Flamingo Show. This gives you plenty of time to find a great vantage point or experience the Lory feeding right after.
Bring cash for add-ons: While credit cards are accepted at the main gate, having small bills is handy for purchasing animal feed or adding on the smaller animal experiences.
Respect the plant life: Don't just rush from animal enclosure to enclosure. Take a moment to appreciate the historic, towering canopy trees and rare orchids that give the center its unique, historic botanical garden atmosphere.
A Must-Visit Nassau Treasure
Ardastra Gardens & Wildlife Conservation Centre is a rare gem in the Caribbean. In a destination heavily defined by massive resorts and fast-paced excursions, it offers a peaceful, authentic alternative that connects visitors directly to the natural heritage of the Bahamas.
Whether you are looking to step away from the cruise ship crowds, photograph the striking beauty of the Caribbean Flamingo up close, or simply wander through nearly a century of botanical history, Ardastra provides an unforgettable experience. It stands as a powerful reminder that the true heart of the Bahamas lies not just in its beautiful beaches, but in the vibrant, wild life that calls these islands home.