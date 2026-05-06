The Empress of Parliament Square: The Queen Victoria Statue in Nassau
Introduction
In the heart of downtown Nassau, amidst the vibrant "Loyalist pink" buildings of Parliament Square, sits a silent observer of Bahamian history. Crafted from pristine Carrara marble, the statue of Queen Victoria remains one of the most recognizable landmarks in The Bahamas. While it is often associated by tourists with the bustle of Rawson Square—the gateway for cruise passengers—the statue technically anchors Parliament Square, facing the Senate Building. To understand this monument is to understand the layers of the Bahamian identity: a journey from a strategic British crown colony to a self-determined, independent nation.
Artistic Origins and Physicality
The statue was sculpted by the renowned British artist John Adams-Acton (1830–1910), a prolific Victorian sculptor known for his portraiture of the era’s most influential figures. Carved in the United Kingdom and inspected by King Edward VII before its shipment, the monument arrived in Nassau as a high-status imperial artifact.
The composition depicts an elderly Queen Victoria seated upon a high-backed throne. She is draped in a ceremonial gown and a long cape, her head adorned with a large, detailed crown. In her hands, she holds two scepters—the Scepter with the Cross and a shorter staff—symbolizing her temporal and spiritual authority. At the rear corners of the throne, small carved lions serve as traditional heraldic symbols of the British monarchy’s strength. The use of white Carrara marble was a deliberate choice, intended to convey purity, permanence, and the "radiance" of the British Empire.
The Unveiling: May 24, 1905
The timing and manner of the statue’s unveiling were heavy with political symbolism. It was presented to the public on May 24, 1905—a date known as Empire Day (Queen Victoria's birthday). The ceremony was presided over by Sir William Grey-Wilson, the then-Governor of the Bahamas.
At the turn of the 20th century, the British Empire was at its territorial peak, and such monuments were being erected globally to solidify a sense of "Greater Britain." In the Bahamas, the unveiling was a grand affair attended by large crowds. Contemporary accounts from the Nassau Guardian noted that the whiteness of the marble was equated in speeches to the "purity" of the Queen’s character. This rhetoric served to mask the racial and social hierarchies inherent in the colonial system, presenting the monarchy as a benevolent, unifying force for all subjects, regardless of their station.
Historical Context: The Loyalist Influence
©A. Derek Catalano
The placement of the statue in Parliament Square is geographically significant. The square was constructed in the late 1700s and early 1800s by Loyalists who fled the American Revolution. These settlers brought with them a fierce devotion to the British Crown and a desire to recreate British institutional life in the Caribbean. The pink Georgian-style buildings—the House of Assembly, the Senate, and the Supreme Court—surround the statue, creating an architectural ensemble that mimics the British Westminster system. Victoria’s presence at the center of this legislative hub reinforced the idea that Bahamian law and governance were extensions of the Queen’s own authority.
Modern Significance and Re-contextualization
Following Bahamian independence in 1973, the statue’s role transitioned from a symbol of current authority to a historical artifact. Today, it stands in a dialogue with a newer monument: the bronze bust of Sir Milo Butler, located directly across the street in Rawson Square.
Sir Milo Butler was the first Bahamian-born Governor-General of an independent Bahamas and a titan of the labor and civil rights movements. The physical proximity of these two figures creates a visual timeline of Bahamian progress. While Victoria represents the "Old World" and the era of British hegemony, Butler represents the "New World"—the triumph of the majority over colonial rule.
In recent years, the statue has occasionally sparked debate, reflecting global conversations about the removal or re-contextualization of colonial monuments. However, in the Bahamian context, the statue is often viewed with a sense of historical pragmatism. It is preserved not as an endorsement of colonial subjugation, but as an essential chapter in the story of how the nation was formed.
Conclusion
The Queen Victoria statue in Rawson/Parliament Square is more than a relic of the past; it is a focal point of Bahamian heritage. It reminds the observer that Nassau was once a critical outpost of an empire that spanned the globe. Yet, as it sits mirrored by the image of Sir Milo Butler, it also serves as a benchmark for how far the nation has traveled. In the shadow of the marble Queen, the modern Bahamian state continues to function, its laws still debated in the pink buildings she has watched over for more than a hundred years.