The Bahamas: Corruption View
Is The Bahamas viewed as a corrupt nation by other countries?
The short answer is no, the Bahamas is generally not viewed as a highly corrupt nation by the international community. In fact, when looking at objective global metrics, it consistently ranks as one of the cleanest and most stable countries in the Caribbean and Latin American region.
However, international data often tells a slightly different story than what is felt on the ground. To get a complete picture, it helps to look at the global data versus local reality.
What the International Data Shows
When foreign governments, international bodies, and investors look at the Bahamas, they primarily rely on global indices. By these metrics, the country performs remarkably well:
Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI): In the 2025/2026 reports, the Bahamas scored 64 out of 100 (where 100 is perfectly clean and 0 is highly corrupt). This placed the Bahamas 29th out of 182 countries globally—effectively tying with the United States. It ranks near the top of the Caribbean region, alongside countries like Barbados.
The World Bank & FATF Status: The World Bank’s governance indicators place the Bahamas in a high percentile for institutional control of corruption. Furthermore, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has cleared the Bahamas from its "grey list" of countries with strategic deficiencies in anti-money laundering, recognizing its strict regulatory and financial compliance frameworks.
World Justice Project (WJP) Rule of Law Index: The Bahamas generally ranks in the top third globally (around 50th out of 142 nations), indicating that its judiciary is respected and the legal system largely functions predictably.
From an international business and diplomatic perspective, the Bahamas is viewed as a stable, high-income democracy with functioning institutions, rather than a "corrupt nation."
The Nuance: Global Perception vs. Local Reality
While the country looks excellent on global charts, governance advocates and local institutions within the Bahamas point out that international indices often measure a specific type of high-level or macroeconomic stability, which can mask everyday frustrations.
The "Lived Experience" Gap: Governance experts note that while the Bahamas passes major international legislative benchmarks, everyday transparency can feel sluggish to the average citizen or local business owner.
Several factors fuel this internal perspective:
Systemic Bureaucracy: Because certain government systems have historically relied on face-to-face interactions, it has created a breeding ground for minor "speed money" or patronage—paying a small favor or bribe simply to get a routine document or service processed through a slow system. The expansion of digital government services (like online license renewals) has begun chipping away at this, but the cultural expectation remains.
Lack of a Single Dedicated Anti-Corruption Body: While laws like the Independent Commission of Investigations Act exist, international human rights and democracy watchdogs (such as Freedom House) note that the Bahamas has historically lacked a singular, fully independent, and well-resourced anti-corruption agency to handle whistleblowers without fear of retaliation.
Political Patronage: Local perception is frequently impacted by political polarization, where contracts, jobs, and development approvals are often perceived to be tied to political alignment or connections rather than strict meritocracy.
The Bottom Line
If you are asking how the rest of the world views the Bahamas, it is regarded as a safe, compliant, and relatively transparent jurisdiction with a strong rule of law. It does not carry the stigma of systemic, state-level corruption associated with lower-performing nations. The challenges it does face are largely internal—bridging the gap between its strong international laws and the daily enforcement of fairness and accountability on the ground.