"Erase and Redo" - Bahamas AI Image
©A. Derek Catalano
Start Over
The blueprints lie in fragments on the floor,
The weary heart can’t take it anymore.
A project built on sand begins to lean,
With flaws and cracks where logic should have been.
We see the hours traded for a ghost,
The things we cherished, failing us the most.
But in the wreckage, truth begins to bloom:
There’s power in a swept and empty room.
To start again is not to admit defeat,
Or walk away with spirit incomplete.
It is the wisdom gained from what went wrong,
The silent pause that makes the singer strong.
The first attempt was heavy with the haze
Of old habits and the ghost of better days,
But now the architect has clearer eyes,
To build a tower reaching for the skies.
When projects stall and ideas lose their spark,
And every light feels swallowed by the dark,
Don’t patch the holes with tape and fragile string,
Or cling to every broken, heavy thing.
Clear off the desk and let the canvas wait,
Accept that some beginnings come too late.
Discard the errors, cast the pride aside,
And let the rising wisdom be your guide.
In personal decisions, deep and wide,
Where we have let the ego take the ride,
There comes a day to look within the glass,
And watch the shadows of our failures pass.
We made the choices, walked the crooked mile,
And masked the inner sorrow with a smile.
But starting over means a brand new vow,
To live within the strength of here and now.
The old encounters, fraught with sharp regret,
The words we spoke and wish we could forget,
The bridge we burned, the trust we cast away,
Are lessons for a brighter, kinder day.
When meeting others on a foreign shore,
We don’t repeat the wars we fought before.
We listen first, we lead with open hands,
Like water washing over desert sands.
Be careful of the stones that tripped your feet,
The bitter taste of choices once called sweet.
Analyze the patterns of the past,
To build a structure destined now to last.
The same mistakes are shadows at the door,
But you don’t have to let them in no more.
Equip your mind with lessons hard-attained,
Until the path of progress is explained.
With fresh perspective, take a steady breath,
And leave the old stagnation to its death.
A new outlook is not a simple dream,
But rowing hard against the heavy stream.
Determination burns a steady gold,
A story of a future yet untold.
The will to win is forged in fire and heat,
A victory that rises from defeat.
So stand amidst the ruins of the old,
With spirit bright and character made bold.
The second chance is where the magic lies,
Beneath the vastness of the morning skies.
Success is not the absence of the fall,
But rising up to answer every call.
To start again is brave and wise and true,
The world is waiting for the version: You.
The weary heart can’t take it anymore.
A project built on sand begins to lean,
With flaws and cracks where logic should have been.
We see the hours traded for a ghost,
The things we cherished, failing us the most.
But in the wreckage, truth begins to bloom:
There’s power in a swept and empty room.
To start again is not to admit defeat,
Or walk away with spirit incomplete.
It is the wisdom gained from what went wrong,
The silent pause that makes the singer strong.
The first attempt was heavy with the haze
Of old habits and the ghost of better days,
But now the architect has clearer eyes,
To build a tower reaching for the skies.
When projects stall and ideas lose their spark,
And every light feels swallowed by the dark,
Don’t patch the holes with tape and fragile string,
Or cling to every broken, heavy thing.
Clear off the desk and let the canvas wait,
Accept that some beginnings come too late.
Discard the errors, cast the pride aside,
And let the rising wisdom be your guide.
In personal decisions, deep and wide,
Where we have let the ego take the ride,
There comes a day to look within the glass,
And watch the shadows of our failures pass.
We made the choices, walked the crooked mile,
And masked the inner sorrow with a smile.
But starting over means a brand new vow,
To live within the strength of here and now.
The old encounters, fraught with sharp regret,
The words we spoke and wish we could forget,
The bridge we burned, the trust we cast away,
Are lessons for a brighter, kinder day.
When meeting others on a foreign shore,
We don’t repeat the wars we fought before.
We listen first, we lead with open hands,
Like water washing over desert sands.
Be careful of the stones that tripped your feet,
The bitter taste of choices once called sweet.
Analyze the patterns of the past,
To build a structure destined now to last.
The same mistakes are shadows at the door,
But you don’t have to let them in no more.
Equip your mind with lessons hard-attained,
Until the path of progress is explained.
With fresh perspective, take a steady breath,
And leave the old stagnation to its death.
A new outlook is not a simple dream,
But rowing hard against the heavy stream.
Determination burns a steady gold,
A story of a future yet untold.
The will to win is forged in fire and heat,
A victory that rises from defeat.
So stand amidst the ruins of the old,
With spirit bright and character made bold.
The second chance is where the magic lies,
Beneath the vastness of the morning skies.
Success is not the absence of the fall,
But rising up to answer every call.
To start again is brave and wise and true,
The world is waiting for the version: You.
©A. Derek Catalano/ChatGPT