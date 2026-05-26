"Truth and Meaning" - Bahamas AI Image
©A. Derek Catalano
Say What You Mean and Mean What You Say
Don’t twist your words like vines in rain,
Or speak in riddles full of strain.
A truthful tongue lights up the way,
Say what you mean and mean what you say.
A promise made should still stand tall,
Not fade away when troubles call.
Strong honest words will never sway,
Say what you mean and mean what you say.
The gossip crow may flap and cry,
While half-truths drift and multiply.
But trust is gold that thieves can’t sway,
Say what you mean and mean what you say.
Speak kindly when the times are rough,
For cruel sharp words can wound enough.
A gentle heart will find its way,
Say what you mean and mean what you say.
The liar builds on shifting sand,
With shaky walls that cannot stand.
Truth plants its roots where skies stay gray,
Say what you mean and mean what you say.
When friends grow hurt from things concealed,
The silent cracks are soon revealed.
Clear honest words can mend the fray,
Say what you mean and mean what you say.
Don’t flatter just to gain applause,
Or bend your morals without cause.
Stand firm and let your conscience stay,
Say what you mean and mean what you say.
The world has noise from night till dawn,
With masks and games all carried on.
Yet truth still shines without display,
Say what you mean and mean what you say.
A faithful voice is strong and rare,
Like lighthouse beams through salted air.
It guides the lost through stormy spray,
Say what you mean and mean what you say.
So guard your words both night and noon,
For lies collapse and truth blooms soon.
Let honesty be yours each day,
Say what you mean and mean what you say.
©A. Derek Catalano/ChatGPT