Know When to Bow Out
There is a rhythm to the tide, a pulse within the sea,
A lesson in the falling leaf that drifts down from the tree.
It does not cling with desperate hands against the winter’s chill,
It understands the time has come to let the world grow still.
But we, with heavy, human hearts, find grace a bitter draft,
We cling to sinking vessels and we claim they are a raft.
We stay within the burning house until the smoke is thick,
Ignoring how the candle’s flame has vanished from the wick.
The stage is grand, the lights are bright, the music fills the air,
And while the melody is sweet, we’re glad to linger there.
But even finest symphonies must find their final chord,
Before the players grow too tired and audiences bored.
To stay beyond the curtain call, to pace the empty hall,
Is to invite the shadow-weight of pride before the fall.
The finest exit isn't made when all the cheers have died,
But when the spirit feels the turn of some internal tide.
It shows within a love that’s soured, where words have turned to glass,
Where every conversation is a bridge you cannot pass.
We fight for ghosts of who we were, for promises long dead,
And starve ourselves on crumbs of hope when we should seek for bread.
There is no virtue in the ache of holding what is gone,
No courage in the tired eyes that dread the coming dawn.
To bow away from hollow arms is not a sign of fear;
It’s honoring the sacred truth that you no longer hear.
In halls of power, seats of trade, or dreams we used to prize,
The hardest task is looking back with clear and honest eyes.
To say, “I’ve given all I had, I’ve run the farthest mile,”
And leave the table while you still can summon up a smile.
The ego whispers stories of the things we might have been,
It lures us to a losing game we think we yet might win.
But wisdom knows the difference between a test of will,
And pounding on a heavy door that’s locked and bolted still.
For when you leave the crowded room before the lights go dim,
You carry out the light you brought, still full up to the brim.
You save the dignity of space, the beauty of the "was,"
Unshackled from the "maybe yet" and "simply just because."
The world is wide and endings are the soil where seeds are sown,
The greatest stories ever told have chapters yet unknown.
So breathe the air of liberation, set the burden down,
And realize that walking off is how you wear the crown.
It is not failure to depart when paths begin to fray,
It is the highest form of love to simply walk away.
The sun must set to let the stars reveal their silver glow,
And you will find your greatest strength in learning when to go.
So take your bow with steady hands, look forward to the gate,
For peace is found in knowing when it's time to abdicate.
The world will keep its turning spin, the stars will keep their route,
And you will finally find yourself—once you have bowed out.