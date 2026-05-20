I FRAMED IT: A One-of-a-Kind DIY Picture Framing Experience

I FRAMED ITA One-of-a-Kind
DIY Picture Framing Experience
Join us for I FRAMED IT, a unique hands-on picture framing event at THE PLACE FOR ART, the custom framing boutique located on the Doongalik Studios property on Village Road.
The event takes place on Friday, May 22, Saturday, May 23, and Sunday, May 24.
Guests are invited to bring specific sized artwork, photographs, or certificates to be professionally guided through the framing process.
Accepted items for this weekend event in May are:
• 4" x 6" photos/art/docs
• 5" x 7" photos/art/docs
• 8" x 10" photos/art/docs
• 8½" x 11" certificates/docs
Choose from a curated selection of solid wood frames and coordinating archival mats, then—with assistance from a master framer—assemble your finished piece yourself.
Leave with a beautifully framed item and the satisfaction of proudly saying, “I FRAMED IT.”
Food and beverages will be available for sale, and each day will feature live music segments to add to the creative atmosphere.
For more information
call 393-8834
THE PLACE FOR ART
The event takes place on Friday, May 22, Saturday, May 23, and Sunday, May 24.
Guests are invited to bring specific sized artwork, photographs, or certificates to be professionally guided through the framing process.
Accepted items for this weekend event in May are:
• 4" x 6" photos/art/docs
• 5" x 7" photos/art/docs
• 8" x 10" photos/art/docs
• 8½" x 11" certificates/docs
Choose from a curated selection of solid wood frames and coordinating archival mats, then—with assistance from a master framer—assemble your finished piece yourself.
Leave with a beautifully framed item and the satisfaction of proudly saying, “I FRAMED IT.”
Food and beverages will be available for sale, and each day will feature live music segments to add to the creative atmosphere.
For more information
call 393-8834
THE PLACE FOR ART