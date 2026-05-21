Don't Be a Shirker
When morning breaks with golden light,
Get up and face the day upright.
Don’t hide away or dodge the work,
Stand proud and strong — don’t be a shirker.
The farmer plows beneath the sun,
His labor’s hard, but must be done.
The lazy soul may smirk and lurk,
Yet gains no prize by being a shirker.
The fisherman casts out his line,
Through stormy seas and weather fine.
He rows ahead though waves may jerk,
He’ll never thrive if he’s a shirker.
A student studying through the night,
Keeps pushing on till lessons bright.
While others play and loaf and shirk,
Success won’t come to any shirker.
The carpenter with steady hand,
Builds homes that proudly fill the land.
Each nail and beam requires work,
No craft is made by idle shirkers.
The mother tending child with care,
Shows daily love beyond compare.
She does not flee when duties lurk,
Her heart is far from any shirker.
The driver hauling heavy load,
Keeps moving down the winding road.
Through rain and heat his tires jerk,
He earns his pay and does not shirk.
A nation grows when people strive,
With honest hands it stays alive.
But dreams collapse and hopes may murk,
Whenever leaders choose to shirk.
So when your burdens seem too steep,
Don’t crawl away or fall asleep.
Push onward through the mud and murk,
Rise up with pride — don’t be a shirker.
For those who work with willing cheer,
Will build a brighter future clear.
Stand tall, be bold, make courage work,
And never, ever be a shirker.