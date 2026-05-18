BREEF Community Snorkel is Back!

BREEF Community Snorkel
Join BREEF for a Community Snorkel on Saturday, May 30th, 2026 at Sea Beach Promenade from 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM!
Whether you’re an experienced snorkeler or trying it for the very first time, this is your chance to explore The Bahamas’ beautiful marine environment alongside friends, family, and fellow ocean lovers.
Whether you’re an experienced snorkeler or trying it for the very first time, this is your chance to explore The Bahamas’ beautiful marine environment alongside friends, family, and fellow ocean lovers.
Snorkel gear provided
Community service exposure available
Family-friendly experience
Participants must be 8 years or older to snorkel. Community service hours available upon request.
Be sure to bring:
Reef-safe sun protection
Refillable water bottle
Your crew!