Beyond the Fiesta: The True History and Celebration of Cinco de Mayo
Cinco de Mayo is perhaps one of the most widely recognized yet frequently misunderstood holidays in North America. While often characterized by vibrant parades, margaritas, and festive gatherings, its origins are rooted not in independence—as is commonly believed—but in a singular, improbable military victory that served as a powerful symbol of Mexican resilience. To truly appreciate Cinco de Mayo, one must look past the commercialized "fiesta" and delve into the geopolitical struggles of the 19th century and the cultural evolution of the Mexican-American identity.
I. The Historical Roots: The Battle of Puebla
The history of Cinco de Mayo begins in the aftermath of the Mexican-American War (1846–1848) and the Reform War (1858–1861). These conflicts left the Mexican treasury bankrupt and the nation in a state of exhaustion. In 1861, President Benito Juárez was forced to declare a two-year moratorium on the payment of all foreign debts. This prompted France, Great Britain, and Spain to send naval forces to Veracruz to demand repayment.
While Britain and Spain eventually negotiated a settlement and withdrew, France—ruled by Napoleon III—saw an opportunity to establish a satellite empire in the Americas. Napoleon III aimed to curb the growing influence of the United States and sought to install a monarch friendly to French interests.
On May 5, 1862, a well-equipped French army of roughly 6,000 soldiers marched toward Mexico City. They were intercepted at the city of Puebla by a ragtag, poorly equipped Mexican force of approximately 4,000 men under the command of General Ignacio Zaragoza. Despite being outnumbered and outgunned, the Mexican defenders held their ground. The "Battle of Puebla" ended in a decisive, albeit temporary, victory for Mexico. While the French eventually took Mexico City a year later and installed Maximilian of Austria as Emperor, the victory at Puebla became a rallying cry for Mexican resistance until the French were finally expelled in 1867.
II. The Great Misconception: Independence vs. Resilience
The most common myth surrounding Cinco de Mayo is that it celebrates Mexican Independence Day. This is factually incorrect. Mexico’s Independence Day is celebrated on September 16, commemorating the Grito de Dolores—the 1810 call to arms by Father Miguel Hidalgo that sparked the revolt against Spanish colonial rule.
Cinco de Mayo is instead a "minor" holiday in the national Mexican calendar. It is not a federal holiday, meaning businesses and banks across most of Mexico remain open. Its primary significance is regional, centered in the state of Puebla, where the battle actually occurred. For the rest of the world, however, the holiday has evolved into a broader celebration of Mexican heritage.
III. Evolution of the Celebration: From Puebla to the United States
The transformation of Cinco de Mayo into a major international holiday is largely an American phenomenon. Interestingly, the first celebrations of the date occurred in California in 1863, just a year after the battle. For Mexican-Americans living in the midst of the American Civil War, the victory at Puebla represented a blow against the pro-Confederate French empire and a victory for the cause of freedom.
In the 1960s and 70s, the holiday was revitalized by Chicano activists who utilized the date to celebrate Mexican culture and indigenous power during the Civil Rights movement. By the 1980s, the holiday began to be commercialized, largely driven by beer companies and restaurant chains. Today, it serves as a day for people of all backgrounds to appreciate Mexican culture, though historians often advocate for a more education-based approach to ensure the historical significance isn't lost to "margarita madness."
IV. How to Celebrate Authentically
If you wish to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with respect for its history and culture, consider these authentic practices:
1. Savor Traditional Cuisine
While "Tex-Mex" staples like nachos are popular, the most authentic dish for the holiday is Mole Poblano. Originating from Puebla, this complex, savory-sweet sauce contains over 20 ingredients, including chili peppers and chocolate, usually served over chicken. Other traditional items include Chiles en Nogada (poblano chilies filled with picadillo and topped with a walnut-based cream sauce) and Chalupas.
2. Focus on Music and Folk Dance
Celebrate the arts by listening to Mariachi or watching a performance of Ballet Folklórico. These traditional dances, with their swirling colorful skirts and intricate footwork, represent different regions of Mexico and offer a deep connection to the country's diverse history.
3. Learn and Educate
The most meaningful way to honor the holiday is to share its history. Host a documentary screening about the Battle of Puebla or read about General Ignacio Zaragoza. Understanding that the day commemorates an underdog victory against imperialism adds a layer of depth to the festivities.
4. Support Mexican Businesses
Instead of chain restaurants, visit local, family-owned Mexican eateries or buy crafts from Mexican artisans. This supports the community that the holiday is meant to honor.
Conclusion
Cinco de Mayo is a complex tapestry of military history, cultural pride, and international evolution. It is a day that celebrates the triumph of the human spirit over overwhelming odds. By moving beyond the stereotypes and acknowledging the historical struggle at Puebla, we can transform the holiday into a profound celebration of resilience, identity, and the enduring bond between nations.