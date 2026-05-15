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Friday, May 15, 2026
Art Show: Call for Art
Young Artists of The Bahamas
ART SHOW
Doongalik Studios, Village Rd., Nassau
Featuring young Bahamian artists
Exhibition opens May 31st, 2026
Submission information:
Contact Penelope Nottage
ypnottage2@gmail.com
or 395-2763
at
May 15, 2026
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