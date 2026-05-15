AI Report: Top Priorities for the PLP Government
Question to AI: What are the top priorities in The Bahamas that the elected PLP government should tackle first in its second term? Explain why and how?
AI Reply: The victory of the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) in the 2026 general election gives the government another opportunity to reshape the future of The Bahamas at a time when the country faces both major opportunities and serious vulnerabilities.
The Bahamian economy has recovered strongly since the COVID-19 collapse, driven largely by tourism, cruise arrivals, construction, and foreign investment. However, beneath the surface remain deep structural problems: violent crime, high living costs, energy insecurity, weak productivity, housing shortages, educational gaps, healthcare strain, climate vulnerability, public debt, and growing inequality between New Providence and the Family Islands. (IMF)
The new PLP administration’s success or failure will likely depend on whether it focuses first on the issues that most directly affect ordinary Bahamians rather than only headline economic growth numbers.
1. Crime and National Security
Why this should be the first priority
Crime remains one of the most emotionally and economically damaging issues in The Bahamas. Violent crime, gang activity, armed robberies, drug trafficking, illegal firearms, and domestic violence affect public confidence, tourism reputation, foreign investment, and everyday quality of life.
For many Bahamians, especially in parts of Nassau, crime is not viewed as an abstract political issue but as a daily reality affecting:
- business activity,
- school attendance,
- mental health,
- tourism confidence,
- property values,
- and national morale.
A country dependent on tourism cannot afford a global reputation for instability or violence.
Crime also discourages local entrepreneurship because many small businesses face:
- theft,
- extortion,
- vandalism,
- high insurance costs,
- and security expenses.
What the PLP should do
A. Modernize policing
The government should invest heavily in:
- forensic technology,
- surveillance systems,
- digital case management,
- ballistic tracking,
- predictive policing tools,
- and better intelligence gathering.
The Royal Bahamas Police Force needs modernization, not just more officers.
B. Focus on gang prevention
Most serious crime emerges from a relatively small number of repeat offenders and gang networks.
The government should:
- identify high-risk communities,
- intervene early with youth programs,
- expand mentorship,
- create after-school technical programs,
- and provide targeted employment initiatives for at-risk young men.
C. Strengthen the justice system
A major problem is not only crime itself but delays in prosecution.
The PLP should:
- expand courts,
- digitize records,
- hire more prosecutors,
- reduce case backlogs,
- and improve witness protection.
D. Border and maritime security
As an archipelago near major trafficking routes, The Bahamas faces continual pressure from:
Investment in:
- radar systems,
- drones,
- patrol vessels,
-
and regional intelligence cooperation
is essential.
2. Cost of Living and Economic Pressure
Why this matters
Many Bahamians feel that the economy has recovered statistically but not personally.
Tourism growth has not automatically translated into:
- affordable food,
- affordable rent,
- affordable electricity,
- or rising purchasing power.
Imported inflation, high freight costs, dependence on imports, and monopolistic market structures continue to squeeze households.
The Bahamas imports most of its:
- food,
- fuel,
- construction materials,
- and consumer goods.
This leaves the country vulnerable to global supply shocks.
What the PLP should do
A. Reform import dependency
The government should aggressively support:
- domestic agriculture,
- hydroponics,
- fisheries,
- poultry,
- and food-processing industries.
Reducing food imports is both an economic and national security issue.
B. Increase competition
Certain sectors are dominated by a few large players, contributing to high prices.
The government should strengthen:
- consumer protection,
- competition law,
- anti-monopoly oversight,
- and price transparency.
C. Improve wages and productivity
Higher wages alone are not enough if productivity remains stagnant.
The government should:
- expand workforce training,
- modernize labor policies,
- and incentivize higher-value industries.
D. Target tax inefficiencies
The IMF has warned that public debt remains high and that stronger fiscal reform is needed.
However, aggressive new taxation could create public backlash.
The PLP will likely need to balance:
- revenue collection,
- tax fairness,
- and economic competitiveness.
3. Electricity and Energy Reform
Why this is critical
Electricity costs in The Bahamas are among the highest in the region.
High power costs affect:
- households,
- restaurants,
- manufacturers,
- small businesses,
- schools,
- and hospitals.
Energy insecurity also undermines economic diversification.
The IMF specifically identified electricity reform as one of the country’s most important long-term growth opportunities.
What the PLP should do
A. Modernize the power grid
The government should accelerate reforms involving:
- transmission upgrades,
- smart grids,
- battery storage,
- and microgrids for Family Islands.
B. Expand renewable energy
The Bahamas has enormous solar potential.
The government should:
- incentivize rooftop solar,
- simplify solar permits,
- encourage community solar systems,
- and attract renewable energy investment.
C. Reduce dependence on imported fuel
Fuel imports are a major drain on foreign exchange.
Renewables improve:
- energy independence,
- climate resilience,
- and long-term affordability.
D. Reform state-owned utilities
Public frustration with electricity reliability and costs has persisted for decades.
The government may need:
- stronger oversight,
- public-private partnerships,
- and management reform.
4. Housing and Urban Development
Why housing is becoming a national issue
Housing affordability has worsened dramatically.
Young Bahamians increasingly struggle to:
- buy land,
- obtain mortgages,
- or afford rent.
Meanwhile:
- foreign real estate investment,
- short-term rentals,
-
and rising construction costs
have pushed prices upward.
The IMF specifically warned about housing affordability pressures.
What the PLP should do
A. Expand affordable housing
The government should:
- build mixed-income developments,
- support rent-to-own programs,
- and subsidize first-time homebuyers.
B. Improve urban planning
Nassau suffers from:
- traffic congestion,
- drainage issues,
- overcrowding,
- and uneven infrastructure.
Long-term planning is urgently needed.
C. Address informal settlements
The government must carefully handle illegal or unsafe housing communities with:
- humanitarian planning,
- legal clarity,
- and infrastructure support.
5. Education and Workforce Development
Why this may determine the country’s future
The Bahamas faces a growing mismatch between:
- available jobs,
- and workforce skills.
Tourism alone cannot sustain long-term prosperity.
The economy increasingly requires:
- digital skills,
- technical expertise,
- engineering,
- AI literacy,
- renewable energy skills,
- and entrepreneurship.
Public frustration over educational standards has grown for years. Community discussions across the Caribbean repeatedly point to education and governance as major concerns. (Reddit)
What the PLP should do
A. Expand technical and vocational education
Not every student should be forced into purely academic tracks.
The government should strengthen:
- technical institutes,
- apprenticeships,
- trades,
- maritime training,
- and digital skills programs.
B. Modernize school curriculum
The education system must prepare students for:
- AI,
- automation,
- cybersecurity,
- renewable energy,
- and entrepreneurship.
C. Improve literacy and numeracy
Foundational educational weaknesses create long-term national productivity problems.
D. Retain talent
Brain drain remains a major issue.
Many skilled Bahamians emigrate due to:
- limited opportunities,
- low wages,
- or frustration with governance.
6. Healthcare Reform
Why healthcare must be prioritized
The healthcare system continues to face:
- overcrowding,
- staffing shortages,
- aging infrastructure,
- and funding strain.
The Public Hospitals Authority consumes large state resources while still struggling operationally.(NCB)
An aging population will increase pressure on:
- chronic disease treatment,
- elderly care,
- and healthcare financing.
What the PLP should do
A. Expand preventative healthcare
The Bahamas faces high rates of:
Preventative healthcare is cheaper than crisis treatment.
B. Improve Family Island healthcare
Healthcare inequality between Nassau and the Family Islands remains severe.
C. Digitize healthcare systems
Electronic records and telemedicine could significantly improve efficiency.
D. Address healthcare worker shortages
Retention incentives for nurses and doctors are critical.
7. Climate Change and Disaster Resilience
Why this is existential
Climate change may be the single greatest long-term threat to The Bahamas.
The country remains extremely vulnerable to:
- hurricanes,
- storm surge,
- sea-level rise,
- coral reef decline,
- coastal erosion,
- and infrastructure damage.
Hurricane Dorian permanently changed national thinking about resilience.
The IMF again emphasized disaster risk management and climate resilience investment as essential priorities.
What the PLP should do
A. Climate-proof infrastructure
Roads, ports, schools, airports, seawalls, and hospitals must be built for stronger storms.
B. Improve disaster preparedness
Emergency shelters, evacuation systems, and communications infrastructure require modernization.
C. Protect marine ecosystems
Coral reefs and mangroves are both environmental and economic assets.
D. Expand climate financing access
The Bahamas should aggressively pursue:
- climate grants,
- resilience funding,
- and international partnerships.
8. Economic Diversification
Why diversification is essential
The Bahamian economy remains heavily dependent on tourism.
This creates vulnerability to:
- pandemics,
- recessions,
- global conflict,
- oil price shocks,
- and climate events.
The IMF warned that growth could slow significantly without structural reforms.
What the PLP should do
A. Develop technology sectors
Fintech, digital assets, software services, and remote-work industries offer growth potential.
B. Expand agriculture and fisheries
Food security and exports can both improve.
C. Strengthen creative industries
Junkanoo, music, film, arts, and cultural tourism remain underdeveloped economically.
D. Encourage Bahamian entrepreneurship
Too much wealth generation still depends on foreign investment rather than broad local ownership.
9. Governance, Corruption, and Public Trust
Why this matters
Many Bahamians across political lines feel frustrated by:
- perceived corruption,
- favoritism,
- lack of accountability,
- and political tribalism.
Public trust is essential for national unity and investment confidence.
Online Caribbean discussions frequently identify corruption and governance failures as major regional concerns.
What the PLP should do
A. Increase transparency
Government contracts, procurement, and concessions should be publicly accessible.
B. Strengthen anti-corruption institutions
Independent oversight bodies need real investigative power.
C. Reform state-owned enterprises
Many SOEs remain financially inefficient.
D. Improve public communication
Citizens increasingly demand transparency and measurable results.
10. Family Island Development
Why this is strategically important
Development remains heavily concentrated in Nassau and parts of Grand Bahama.
Many Family Islands struggle with:
- weak infrastructure,
- healthcare shortages,
- high shipping costs,
- population decline,
- and limited economic opportunity.
What the PLP should do
A. Improve transportation and digital infrastructure
Reliable ferries, airports, broadband, and utilities are essential.
B. Decentralize economic activity
Government incentives should encourage businesses beyond New Providence.
C. Strengthen local governance
Family Islands need more responsive administration and planning authority.
The Central Challenge Facing the PLP
The central challenge for the new PLP government is this:
Can it convert tourism-driven recovery into broad national development?
Economic growth alone is not enough if:
- inequality widens,
- crime remains high,
- infrastructure weakens,
- and ordinary citizens feel excluded from progress.
The government must avoid relying solely on:
- large resort projects,
- headline GDP growth,
- and foreign investment announcements.
Instead, the focus must increasingly shift toward:
- productivity,
- human capital,
- resilience,
- affordability,
- and institutional reform.
Conclusion
The Bahamas enters this new political term with both momentum and risk.
The country has:
- a recovering economy,
- strong tourism demand,
- improving fiscal stability,
- and global investment interest.
But it also faces:
- serious crime concerns,
- high living costs,
- debt pressures,
- educational weaknesses,
- housing affordability problems,
- healthcare strain,
- and climate vulnerability.
The PLP’s most urgent task is not merely managing recovery — it is transforming recovery into sustainable national development.
If the government successfully tackles:
- crime,
- energy reform,
- education,
- healthcare,
- housing,
- climate resilience,
-
and economic diversification,
The Bahamas could emerge over the next decade as one of the most stable and prosperous small states in the Caribbean.
If not, many of the same structural problems that have persisted for decades may continue beneath the surface of economic growth.