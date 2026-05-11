©A. Derek Catalano
A National Prayer for Peace: The Bahamas General Election 2026
Date of Election: Tuesday, May 12th, 2026
Theme: "Forward, Upward, Onward Together in Peace"
The Invocation
Most Gracious and Eternal God, Creator of the sun, the sea, and the seven hundred islands and cays that make up our beautiful Commonwealth. We come before You today with humble hearts as we approach this sacred season of our democracy. We acknowledge that You are the ultimate Governor of all nations, and that without Your guidance, we labor in vain.
Prayer for the Election Day (May 12th)
Lord, we ask for Your divine presence to overshadow every polling station from Grand Bahama to Inagua. On this Tuesday, May 12th, we pray:
For the Voters: Grant the people of The Bahamas a spirit of discernment and calm. Let every citizen exercise their right to vote with a clear mind and a heart free from fear, intimidation, or malice.
For the Workers: Strengthen the Parliamentary Commissioner, the presiding officers, and the poll clerks. Grant them patience and integrity as they facilitate the process.
For Safety: We plead for a hedge of protection over our streets and communities. Let there be no "fuss, fight, or carry on," but rather an atmosphere of order, respect, and dignity.
Prayer for the Candidates and Leaders
Father, we lift up every candidate contesting these forty-one seats.
Temper the tongues of those who speak, that their words may build up rather than tear down.
Guard the hearts of the leaders of all political parties—the PLP, the FNM, the COI and all independent voices.
Remind them that regardless of the color of their shirts, they are first and foremost Bahamians, called to serve "One People, United in Love and Service."
Prayer for the Post-Election Period
Lord, the morning after the election is as critical as the day of the vote. As the results are tabulated and the "bright banners" of victory and defeat are raised:
For the Victors: Grant them humility. Let their first thoughts be of service to all Bahamians, not just those who voted for them. Give them the wisdom of Solomon to lead our "sunny clime" toward a common, loftier goal.
For the Defeated: Grant them grace and peace. Heal the stings of disappointment and prevent the seeds of bitterness from taking root in our communities.
For the Nation: We pray against any spirit of civil unrest or division. As the "long night" of campaigning passes and the "morning breaks at last," let us wake up as one working team.
A Blessing over the Land
We speak peace over our crystal clear waters and our verdant pine forests. We ask that the Lignum Vitae—our tree of life—stand as a symbol of our enduring strength. May our national motto, "Forward, Upward, Onward Together," be more than just words on a crest; let it be the lived experience of every Bahamian in the years to follow this election.
Let "March On, Bahamaland" be our heart's cry, until the road we’ve trod leads us closer to You, our God.
In the name of the Prince of Peace, we pray.
Amen.
©A. Derek Catalano/Gemini