The Spirit of Steventon: Pompey and the 1830 Exuma Revolt
Introduction
In the annals of Caribbean resistance, the 1830 slave revolt on the island of Exuma stands as a pivotal moment of defiance that accelerated the demise of the chattel slavery system in the British Bahamas. Led by an enslaved man named Pompey, this uprising was not a spontaneous outburst of violence, but a calculated, non-violent strike against the forced relocation of families and the dehumanizing conditions of the plantation economy. Occurring just four years before the formal abolition of slavery in the British Empire, the Exuma revolt highlighted the shifting power dynamics between the plantocracy and the enslaved, demonstrating that the "property" of the British Crown had developed a sophisticated understanding of their own human rights.
The Catalyst and the Revolt
The rebellion was centered on the Rolle Plantation in Steventon, Exuma. Lord John Rolle, a wealthy British peer and absentee landlord, owned over 300 enslaved people in the Bahamas. By 1830, the soil on Exuma had become exhausted due to years of intensive cotton farming, rendering the plantation unprofitable. In response, Lord Rolle’s manager attempted to transfer 77 enslaved people from Exuma to Cat Island, where the soil was more fertile.
For the enslaved community, this was an existential threat. Relocation meant the permanent destruction of kinship ties, the abandonment of established provision grounds, and the separation of husbands from wives and parents from children. Pompey, a 32-year-old "blacksmith" and recognized leader among the community, realized that traditional appeals to the overseer would be futile.
In June 1830, Pompey led a group of approximately 44 enslaved people into the bush to escape the relocation. In a remarkable display of strategic thinking, they did not simply hide; they seized a boat belonging to the plantation and sailed to Nassau—the seat of colonial government—to petition Governor James Carmichael Smyth. This move was revolutionary. By taking their grievances directly to the representative of the Crown, Pompey and his followers were asserting their status as subjects entitled to legal protection, rather than mere agricultural equipment.
The Results and Immediate Impact
Upon arrival in Nassau, the rebels were not initially met with the justice they sought. They were captured and brought before the authorities. Pompey was sentenced to a public flogging—receiving 39 lashes—to serve as a deterrent to others. The remaining rebels were sent back to Exuma.
However, the "failure" of the mission was only superficial. While Pompey suffered physically, the revolt was a political triumph. Governor Smyth, who harbored abolitionist sympathies, used the incident to highlight the cruelty of the slave system. The news of the revolt spread throughout the Caribbean and reached the British Parliament. It provided the "Anti-Slavery Society" with powerful evidence that the enslaved would no longer submit to the arbitrary movement of their persons.
Crucially, the relocation to Cat Island was halted. The enslaved people of Steventon had successfully defended their right to remain together on their ancestral lands. Pompey had proven that collective action and the strategic use of colonial legal channels could check the absolute power of a wealthy peer like Lord Rolle.
Aftermath of the Revolt
The immediate aftermath was marked by a tense standoff. Lord Rolle’s management attempted to reassert control, but the spirit of resistance had become infectious. For the next several years, the enslaved population on the Rolle estates practiced a form of "industrial sabotage" and "passive resistance," refusing to work at the previous intensity and insisting on their rights to their provision grounds.
In 1833, the British Parliament passed the Slavery Abolition Act. When emancipation finally came on August 1, 1834, the transition was complicated by the "Apprenticeship System," which required the formerly enslaved to continue working for their masters for several years for low wages. On the Rolle estates, the transition was unique. Lord Rolle, perhaps realizing he could no longer manage his rebellious Bahamian holdings from London, eventually deeded his lands to his former slaves and their descendants "in common." Today, much of the land in Steventon and the surrounding areas of Exuma remains "Generation Land," owned collectively by the descendants of those who stood with Pompey.
Pompey’s Life After the Revolt
Historical records regarding the specific details of Pompey’s life after 1830 are sparse, which is common for enslaved individuals of the era. However, we know that he survived his punishment and continued to live on Exuma.
Oral traditions in the Bahamas suggest that Pompey remained a figure of immense respect in the Steventon community. He lived to see the "Day of Freedom" in 1834 and the end of the apprenticeship period in 1838. Because the Rolle lands were eventually turned over to the people, Pompey likely spent his final years as a free man, farming the very soil he had fought to remain on. He died a hero to his people, having secured a future for his descendants that included land ownership—a rarity for the formerly enslaved in the post-emancipation Caribbean.
Conclusion
The slave revolt in Exuma was a watershed moment in Bahamian history. It shifted the narrative of resistance from one of "bloody insurrection" to one of "civil disobedience" and "strategic petitioning." Pompey’s leadership demonstrated a profound understanding of the moral and legal weaknesses of the slave system.
Today, a monument stands in Steventon, Exuma, commemorating Pompey as a national hero of the Bahamas. His legacy is found not just in the statue, but in the unique land tenure system of Exuma and the enduring spirit of the Bahamian people. The 1830 revolt serves as a timeless reminder that the hunger for dignity and the preservation of the family are forces that no amount of colonial legislation or physical punishment can truly suppress.