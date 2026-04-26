The Bullsh*t Artist
He walks in polished confidence, a grin that gleams like gold,
A master of illusion, spinning lies both bright and bold.
With velvet tongue and easy charm, he bends the truth to fit,
A craftsman of the counterfeit—refined in every bit.
His stories rise like towers high, impressive from afar,
Yet closer in their structure shows the cracks of what they are.
He paints with words so vivid that reality grows thin,
A stage where fact and fiction blur, and he is sure to win.
No pause, no stammer marks his speech, no tremor tips his hand,
He speaks as if the world itself conforms to his command.
Conviction is his armor, and bravado is his art,
A performance so persuasive it can fool the sharpest heart.
He doesn’t lie for simple gain, nor always to deceive,
Sometimes he shapes a tale because he wants it to be believed.
A dreamer of convenience, a sculptor of the real,
He molds the truth to something that is easier to feel.
The room leans in to listen as he weaves another thread,
Each claim more grand and daring than the last one that he said.
A hero in his narratives, admired, bold, and wise,
Yet every shining detail is a mirror of disguise.
But truth is slow and patient, like a tide that will return,
And whispers start to circulate from lessons people learn.
A question here, a doubt out there, a subtle shift in tone,
Until the seeds of skepticism begin at last to grow.
Still he persists undaunted, with a shrug and clever spin,
For every contradiction he invents a way to win.
Deflection is his specialty, redirection his domain,
A dance around the evidence, a sidestep from the plain.
Yet even he, in quiet hours when no one else is near,
May sense the fragile nature of the mask he’s come to wear.
For underneath the polish and the confidence he shows,
There lingers just a flicker that the bullsh*t artist knows.
What starts as simple bending can become a tangled thread,
A web too vast to navigate, a path too far to tread.
And though he may outrun the truth a thousand times or more,
It waits with steady patience just outside his guarded door.
So heed the tale of silver tongues and charm that feels too slick,
Of dazzling proclamations that unravel just as quick.
For truth may not be glamorous, nor dressed in grandest art—
But it endures far longer than the lies that fall apart.