"Success Journey" - Bahamas AI Art
©A. Derek Catalano
Success is a Journey, Not a Destination
The mountain peak sits silent, draped in robes of glacial white,
A beacon for the dreamer in the middle of the night.
We fix our eyes upon the crest, the summit we desire,
Fueling every step we take with inner, restless fire.
But look beneath the soaring height, where rocky paths begin,
For there the tale of triumph starts—the battle deep within.
We think the prize is standing there, above the clouds so high,
But glory isn't in the peak that touches the sky.
It’s found within the morning mist, when heavy boots are tied,
Before the cheering crowds arrive, before the ego’s pride.
It’s in the rhythm of the breath, the burning in the lung,
The verses of a victory that haven't yet been sung.
The map is but a paper ghost, a sketch of where to go,
But wisdom is the winding trail and everything we know.
For every mile of jagged stone and every valley deep,
Is where the secrets of the soul are ours alone to keep.
We often crave the finish line, the ribbon and the gold,
The moment when the story of our greatness can be told.
But medals gather layers of dust and trophies lose their shine,
The champagne bubbles disappear and bitter grows the wine.
If all we seek is "getting there," the "there" becomes a wall,
And once the flag is firmly planted, where is left to fall?
The joy is in the reaching out, the stretch of mind and limb,
The light that flickers in the dark, however soft or dim.
Consider then the river’s course, that seeks the distant sea,
It doesn't rush to end its life in vast eternity.
It lingers in the emerald bends, it dances over falls,
It carves a canyon through the earth and answers nature's calls.
If it should reach the ocean's mouth in just a single bound,
The beauty of the fertile plains would never have been found.
The journey is the river's life, the movement is its soul,
To flow is more significant than reaching any goal.
The master wasn't born with skill, or magic in the hand,
They spent a thousand lonely nights just learning how to stand.
They failed a million quiet times when no one was around,
And built their castle stone by stone upon the muddy ground.
The sweat that fell upon the floor, the tears that blurred the sight,
Are more a part of "success" than the final, winning light.
For character is tempered in the furnace of the "now,"
Wiped away with calloused hands from off a weary brow.
So do not count the miles ahead with such a fearful heart,
For every single inch you gain is a masterpiece of art.
The friends you meet along the way, the lessons that you learn,
The bridges that you build with care and those you choose to burn.
These are the jewels of the road, the riches of the quest,
The reasons why the searching heart can never truly rest.
The destination is a ghost, a point upon a chart,
But success is how you walk the path with courage in your heart.
When finally the sun descends and you look back at the trail,
You'll see the beauty in the times you thought that you might fail.
The scars are maps of resilience, the bruises marks of grace,
The lines of laughter and of toil upon a weathered face.
You'll realize the summit was a reason just to move,
To find the strength inside yourself you didn't have to prove.
For life is not a trophy case or a finished, dusty book,
But the winding, wild, and wondrous path—if you only dare to look.
©A. Derek Catalano.Gemini
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