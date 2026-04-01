Spiny Lobster Season Closed!
This means that during the period of April 1st through July 31st it is an offence for persons to take, capture, have in possession, kill, or offer any fresh or live crawfish for sale.
The Caribbean Spiny Lobster, commonly known to Bahamians as crawfish, is the largest fishery, and an important contributor to the economy. It provides income to many fishers, seafood vendors, processors, and exporters. It is also a popular delicacy for Bahamians and visitors alike, so we must protect this species' population.
The closed season for the spiny lobster corresponds with peak breeding times for crawfish species. Harvesting crawfish during this time reduces the reproductive capacity of the species. To uphold Spiny lobster populations, we ask you to join BREEF and support the closed season by choosing a different dish!