NSA Bahamas Surveillance: A-Link Intercept
In the Bahamas, highly significant documents leaked by Edward Snowden and reported by The Intercept in 2014, say that the NSA intercepts GSM data that is transmitted over what is known as the “A link”–or “A interface”–a core component of many mobile networks. The A link transfers data between two crucial parts of GSM networks – the base station subsystem, where phones in the field communicate with cell towers, and the network subsystem, which routes calls and text messages to the appropriate destination. Punching into this portion of a county’s mobile network would give the NSA access to a virtually non-stop stream of communications.
These reports detail a specialized NSA surveillance program that specifically targeted The Bahamas.
The Operation: SOMALGET and MYSTIC
The technical details mentioned—intercepting data at the "A-interface"—describe a sub-program of the broader MYSTIC initiative, specifically a tool called SOMALGET.
How it Works: Rather than targeting specific individuals, SOMALGET was designed for "full-take" collection. By tapping into the "A-link" (the bridge between cell towers and the core network), the NSA could vacuum up the actual audio content of every mobile call made in the country.
The Scale: The documents indicated that the NSA was capable of recording and storing 100% of the mobile phone calls in The Bahamas for up to 30 days. This allowed analysts to go back in time and listen to calls from people who only became "interesting" after the fact.
The Justification: While the NSA generally focuses on counter-terrorism, internal memos suggested the Bahamian operation was primarily used to locate international narcotics traffickers and human smugglers.
Is it still happening?
As of April 2026, the status of this specific program is a matter of significant national debate and high-level diplomacy.
The Official Stance: Following the initial 2014 revelations, the Bahamian government expressed deep concern and sought a formal explanation from the U.S. While the U.S. rarely confirms or denies specific ongoing intelligence operations, they have historically maintained that their activities are lawful under U.S. Executive Order 12333.
Current Tension: Recent official statements from the Bahamian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (April 2026) highlight a complex relationship regarding sovereignty. While the ministry has been addressing "unusual interventions" by the U.S. in domestic affairs—lately regarding infrastructure and Chinese financing—the underlying friction over surveillance and the protection of Bahamian sovereignty remains a core issue in local discourse.
Technical Shifts: Since the original leaks, mobile technology has evolved from the older GSM "A-link" standards toward 4G and 5G. However, security experts note that "lawful intercept" capabilities are often built into newer network hardware, meaning the method of collection may change even if the capability persists.
In short, while the 2014 documents provide the "smoking gun" evidence that this did happen, there has been no public confirmation that the program was ever fully dismantled. It remains one of the most documented examples of "dragnet" surveillance ever applied to an entire sovereign nation.