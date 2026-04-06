No White Woman Has Ever Sat in the House of Assembly: One Tried 1962

Lady Greta Oakes
By The Bahamianologist
No White Woman Has Ever Sat in the House of Assembly: One Tried 1962There has never been a white woman elected to the Bahamas House of Assembly. Not once. Not in the 64 years since women were given the right to vote in 1962. No white Bahamian woman in living memory has run. None has even been offered a nomination.
The first woman to sit in the House was Dame Janet Bostwick, who won her seat in 1982. Since Dame Janet, women have liberally served as parliamentarians. Black women. Only Black women. The chamber has never seated a white Bahamian female member.
In 1962, one tried.
Her motivation may have been in question. Her ambition was not.