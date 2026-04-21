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Tuesday, April 21, 2026
Bahamas PricePal App
PricePal is the free app that compares grocery prices across 285 stores on 5 Bahamian islands. Find the best deals on 10,000+ items — instantly. Prices verified by government inspectors. Download
PricePal App.
Related link:
Govt launches Price Pal
at
April 21, 2026
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