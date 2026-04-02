All the Women Want Me
They smile and toss their glances wide,
They gather close with practiced pride,
They laugh too long, they lean too near,
They drop their hints for me to hear.
They paint their lips, they strike their pose,
They wear perfume like blooming rose,
They play their games, they cast their net,
But I’m not bait they’re gonna get.
Yes, all the women want me, true,
But I belong to only you.
So let the whole world stare and see,
No one but my wife is meant for me.
They cannot have me, not a chance,
Not with a wink, not with a glance,
Not with a touch, not with a plea,
Because my heart is not for free.
I am a man who knows his ground,
Whose feet stay firm, whose soul is sound.
I’m not a leaf in lustful breeze,
Blown by desire with shameful ease.
I’m not a fool who throws away
A lifelong love for one cheap stray.
I’m not so weak, I’m not that blind,
To trade true gold for glittered grime.
For I have seen what matters most,
And it’s not flattery, not a boast,
Not passing flesh, not fleeting heat,
Not hungry eyes upon the street.
What matters is the hand I hold,
The faithful heart more rich than gold,
The sacred bond, the vows we keep,
The promises that anchor deep.
My wife, my love, my truest one,
My moon by night, my daily sun,
My answered prayer, my calm, my fire,
The only woman I desire.
Not just in body, face, or frame,
But soul to soul, flame into flame.
She is my peace, my chosen home,
The one I’ll never leave alone.
So ladies, hear me, plain and clean,
No hidden space, no in-between:
I’m taken, fully, proudly so,
And that’s the end, now you all know.
No secret texts, no late-night games,
No “just one drink,” no whispered names,
No side escape, no reckless lie,
No “nobody will know” alibi.
Because I know exactly well
How little lust can turn to hell.
A single spark, a careless spark,
Can burn a house down in the dark.
A moment’s thrill, a selfish choice,
Can silence trust, can kill a voice,
Can crack a heart, can wreck a name,
Can drown a life in ash and shame.
And what for? For a fevered night?
For borrowed skin and stolen light?
For something empty, quick, and thin
That rots the spirit from within?
No, I refuse that poisoned cup,
I’ve got too much to throw all up.
I know what’s priceless, what is true,
And none of that compares to you.
I will not gamble what we’ve grown,
This love, this life that we have known,
The laughs we’ve shared, the tears we’ve cried,
The way you’ve stood here by my side.
The battles fought, the days we built,
The grace you gave, the love you spilt,
The trust we forged through joy and pain,
I will not trade that for disdain.
I am not ruled by craving’s hand,
I do not bow, I do not bend.
Desire may knock upon my gate,
But I decide, I choose my fate.
A man is not his urges wild,
Not every impulse, raw and riled.
A man is what he says and does,
And I know exactly who I was,
Who I am, and who I’ll be,
A husband sworn in loyalty.
A man whose yes means yes for life,
A man devoted to his wife.
Not halfway true, not mostly right,
But faithful in the day and night.
When no one sees and none would know,
My honor still will never go.
Because real strength is not a show,
Not muscles flexed for all below,
Not swagger, noise, or empty pride,
But mastering the beast inside.
It’s saying “no” when “yes” feels near,
It’s choosing love above the smear,
It’s guarding what is pure and rare,
And proving daily that you care.
And I do care, with all I am,
More than a title, ring, or plan.
I love my wife with marrow-deep,
A vow awake, a vow asleep.
I love her in the morning light,
I love her through the longest night,
I love her in the plain routine,
In all the quiet in-between.
I love the way she knows my soul,
The way she helps to make me whole,
The way her laughter fills a room,
And turns the dullest day to bloom.
I love her strength, I love her grace,
The truth and kindness in her face.
I love her not in passing phase,
But with a fire that stays and stays.
She is not “one among the rest,”
She is the first, the final, best.
Not second place, not one of few,
But the only love I hold as true.
My number one, my chosen queen,
The finest thing I’ve ever seen,
The one my soul was glad to find,
The one I’ll cherish all my time.
So if they watch, then let them watch.
If they pursue, they’ll find no notch
To slip inside, no crack, no seam,
No loose excuse, no selfish scheme.
I shut that door, I lock it tight,
I guard my home with all my might.
For some things in this life are known:
A faithful man protects his own.
And mine is not a cage or chain,
It is not burden, loss, or pain.
No, loving her has made me free
To be the man I’m meant to be.
A better heart, a steadier hand,
A deeper root, a stronger stand.
She didn’t shrink my life at all,
She taught my wandering soul to call
One place “forever,” one heart “mine,”
One sacred thread through space and time.
And that, to me, is manhood’s art:
To master flesh and guard the heart.
To know that love is not a mood,
But daily chosen, daily proved.
To honor what is pure and true,
And keep that promise through and through.
So all the women want me? Fine.
Let every rumor twist and shine.
Let vanity puff up its chest,
I know exactly what is best.
Attention fades, temptation lies,
But real love looks through aging eyes.
And what I have, I won’t betray
For passing heat that dies away.
I’m happily married, loud and clear,
And I will be for every year.
No cheating now, no cheating then,
Not once, not ever, not again.
I never will, I never could,
Not while I know what love is worth.
I’d sooner lose the breath I take
Than break the vows I chose to make.
So sorry, ladies, move along,
You’ve got the title all dead wrong.
You may admire, but understand:
I am a loyal married man.
No fantasy, no maybe, no,
No opening, no hidden door.
The throne is filled, the choice is made,
My heart is hers and there it stays.
And to my wife, my sweetest truth,
My dearest love, my living proof
That goodness still walks this wild earth,
That one true bond still holds its worth:
If all the world stood at my feet,
With every charm and every cheat,
I’d turn from all of them to say,
“I choose you still, every single day.”
Through every season, storm, and climb,
Through every wrinkle carved by time,
Through every joy and every test,
My place is always at your chest.
My hand in yours, my life in line,
My soul with yours, your heart with mine.
No one can take what we have grown,
Because for me, you are the one.
So let this stand, both bold and true,
A public vow I give to you:
No lust of flesh, no passing thrill,
Can bend my heart or break my will.
My wife is first, my wife is last,
My future, present, and my past.
My one and only, endlessly.
All the women want me.
But only one woman has me.
And that is you.
I love you, honey.