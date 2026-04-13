"Young Ground Dove" - ©A. Derek Catalano
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A Bird in the Hand is Worth Two in the Bush
I.
Within the palm, a pulse is felt, a warmth of life and gold,
A tiny thing of feather-weight, but certain in the hold.
It does not sing the grandest song, nor boast a plumage rare,
But it is here, beneath the thumb, while others dwell in air.
The morning mist is thick and grey upon the tangled thorn,
Where silhouettes of phantom wings are on the breezes borne.
Two shadows flit behind the leaf, two melodies entwine,
They promise more than what is held, they shimmer and they shine.
II.
The mind is such a restless thing, a merchant of the "more,"
That paces through the present room to peer outside the door.
It weighs the heavy, humble grain against the sacks of spice,
And whispers that the certain thing is never worth the price.
"Why keep the spark?" the ego asks, "When wildfires might ignite?
Why settle for the candle-wick when stars are in your sight?
Release the grip, relax the hand, the bush is close at hand,
Where better prizes wait for those with courage to demand."
III.
So many eyes have turned away from bread upon the plate,
To hunger for a banquet-hall behind a locked-up gate.
The traveler leaves the steady path for marsh-light in the fen,
And trades the coin he earned today for dreams of making ten.
We see it in the lover’s gaze, who seeks a perfect ghost,
And leaves the one who stayed through storms, the heart that loved them most.
We see it in the seeker’s toil, who digs a hundred wells,
But never tastes the water clear where deeper spirit dwells.
IV.
The bush is dense with briar-green, a labyrinth of doubt,
Where "might-be" and "perhaps-to-come" go wandering about.
For every pair of wings that beat within that emerald wall,
There is a thorn to prick the skin, a snare to make us fall.
The two are swift, the two are wild, they owe no debt to you,
They vanish like the summer frost or like the morning dew.
To reach for them is gamble-play, a toss of silver dice,
Where losing what you already own is often part of price.
V.
Oh, treasure then the modest gift, the slow and steady gain,
The shelter of the roof you have against the coming rain.
For wealth is not the tally-mark of things we hope to find,
But peace that settles in the breast and quiet in the mind.
The bird within the hand is soft, its heart-beat rhythmic, true;
It asks for nothing but the care that it receives from you.
Let others chase the distant grove where hidden prizes wait,
I’ll keep the gold I gathered here, and bar the garden gate.
VI.
But if you must pursue the two, if fire burns your soul,
And staying with the single bird can never make you whole—
Then open up the fingers wide and let the captive fly,
And watch it join its brothers there against the open sky.
But do not mourn the empty space or weep for what is gone,
When shadows in the bush depart before the rising dawn.
For wisdom knows the heaviest cost is not the prize we miss,
But losing what we held in hand for nothing more than this.
©A. Derek Catalano/Gemini